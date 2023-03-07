Amazed by the agricultural management of Al-Ittifaq Islamic boarding school, Jokowi asks the regional government to follow it





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said he was impressed with the farm management system that was put in place The Al-Ittifaq Weighing Ground in Bandung Regency, West Java. Jokowi’s admiration comes from the fact that theponderren has an independent farming system and its business management is considered very good. “I really feel very amazed, surprised, that there are Islamic boarding schools that have good management in their agricultural business. What leaves is not production, but leaves from market demand, from demand market and then it happens around Islamic boarding schools,” Jokowi said while visiting Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School, Bandung Regency, West Java on Monday, March 6, 2023. The head of state explained that until now, the agricultural management system in Indonesia has always been fluctuating. If there is a harvest and stocks are plentiful, Jokowi said the price of agricultural products will go down. However, if commodity inventories are low, prices will skyrocket. At Al-Ittifaq Islamic boarding school, Jokowi said, this did not happen, so prices around the Islamic boarding school were relatively stable. “Again, the planning done at Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School is really very good and can be used as an example, can be used as a model, can be used as a business model that remains photocopy Just do it,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said the management model used by Al-Ittifaq Islamic boarding school could be adopted on a larger scale. Thus, in the future, farmers can become suppliers to large supermarkets. According to his experience, Jokowi said that farmers only have the capacity to supply agricultural products to supermarkets in the short term. Jokowi has set an example of being an exporter of melons and mangoes for Lulu supermarkets overseas. However, this cannot be sustainable due to irregular harvests. “Well, you can’t be in a business like that. So again, what I saw was really, if the name was green chilies, oranges, strawberries, melons, mostly figs, carrots. It’s all there and really well managed.” good planning. That’s what we’ve lost over these decades of a true model of what it looks like,” Jokowi said. Jokowi then asked local governments to model the management system agriculture at the Islamic boarding school in Al-Ittifaq. “I just copied it, in-photocopy just 100 percent. From the solo kingdom photocopyfrom Riau’s copy, from East Java photocopyfrom Lampung photocopythe parent, temporary detention is Al-Ittifaq,” Jokowi said. Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH Editor’s pick: Jokowi meets roadside farmers and asks for grain and fertilizer prices

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1699227/kagum-dengan-manajemen-pertanian-pesantren-al-ittifaq-jokowi-minta-pemda-menirunya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos