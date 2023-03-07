Once an albatross around Trump’s neck, Jan. 6 is now taboo in the GOP primary





If one topic is verboten in the early stages of the Republican presidential primary, it’s the insurgency that once served as a defining point in frontrunner Donald Trump’s career in 2024. While Republicans once spoke openly about his disqualification for the Former President, today is little more than a litmus test in GOP circles of a bona fide MAGA candidate. None of them want to be part of it.

For a primary candidate, said Scott Walker, the Republican former governor of Wisconsin, suing Trump for Jan. 6 is a huge risk.

The Jan. 6 avoidance isn’t just in DeSantis’ book. Mike Pence, the former vice president and likely presidential candidate, is preparing to resist a grand jury subpoena to testify about Trump’s efforts to nullify the election, seeing only political landmines in his testimony. Nikki Haley, who recently asked on a podcast whether she would describe the Capitol riot as an insurrection, a riot or a coup, opted instead for a more mundane and safer description: a sad day in America.

In the primary, said Dave Carney, a New Hampshire-based Republican national strategist, I don’t think Jan. 6 will happen, period.

Insurrection was not always intended to be taboo in GOP primary politics. Immediately after, the riot appeared to offer an opening not only to Trump’s most vocal critics in the party, but also to more mainstream Republicans, otherwise Trumpians, seeking to distinguish themselves from him before 2024.

It was Haley, the former UN ambassador, who once said she was angry and disgusted with Trump and told members of the Republican National Committee that her actions since Election Day would be judged harshly by the story. Pence made his first post-presidential break with Trump by saying he and Trump may never agree on the insurgency. DeSantis once openly criticized the riots and disorder at the Capitol.

The calculation was that it’s clearly indefensible he won’t have a place in the party in the future, said a Republican strategist and former congressional aide. It obviously didn’t happen on Jan. 6, which is advantageous for Trump in a Republican primary now. No one is going to hit him on January 6th.

The benefits for Trump, if any, were in plain sight as conservatives rallied at the Conservative Political Action Conference. At the annual conference held this year outside of Washington, some attendees wore their January 6 connection as a badge of honor and found sympathetic ears.

Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli ​​Babbitt, the protester shot dead by police in the capital during the riot as she tried to kick down a door inside the building, appeared on set with Donald Trump Jr. in front of the main stage of the convention. There were two booths in the CPAC exhibit hall focused on the January 6 defendants. And there was only room for one small group session at the conference entitled: True Stories of January 6: The Word of the Defendants. Speakers included Jan. 6 defendants Brandon Straka, Simone Gold, West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans, John Strand and Geri Perna, the aunt of Matthew Perna, who died by suicide after pleading guilty to four related counts to the Capitol Riot.

In the hallways, it was not uncommon to come across people demonstrating on Capitol Hill on January 6. Deborah Gordon, a retiree from Maryland, said it’s disgusting that politicians aren’t talking about Jan. 6 anymore. I was there, said Gordon. Bruce Cherry, chairman of the Seminole County Republican Executive Committee in Florida, said it was important to re-elect Trump to forgive these people. Melissa Cornwell, who attended CPAC from Beaumont, Texas, called Jan. 6 a non-event, adding that the real insurrection was the riots following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

On the contrary, the tone and tenor of the conference suggested that Republican presidential candidates might feel pressure from grassroots corners to speak about January 6 in positive terms and rally in defense of those arrested in the wake of the incident. ‘riot.

I can tell you that just by interacting with a lot of activists here, there’s a concern that protocol and civil rights violations around the January 6 issue haven’t got enough congressional attention, and that’s really a problem for us in the House majority more than 2,024 candidates, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said on the CPAC sidelines.

Already, Trump’s global attacks on potential 2024 candidates for not supporting the January 6 protesters enough are coming. Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican strategist and influencer close to the Trumps, said others who might seek the nomination have shown they don’t care about the Jan. 6 defendants because they’re going to lose Wall Street’s money, they hate Trump and his base. Bruesewitz himself was summoned by the January 6 committee but reportedly pleaded the Fifth when asked to testify about the events of that day. He once said he would help pay for the legal defense of accused Capitol rioters, while Trump suggested pardoning some of the Jan. 6 defendants and even collaborated on a song with some of them.

CPAC has increasingly aligned itself with Trump, making it difficult to gauge how representative his rally is of broader Republican politics. Indeed, last August, the conference featured a mock jail cell where a convicted Capitol rioter sat, pretended to cry and prayed with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). Yet the crowd gathered there was filled with precisely the kind of extremist activists critical of presidential candidates in a GOP primary.

In the larger GOP ecosystem, even the most moderate Republicans see little benefit from mentioning the riot.

I’m not trying to minimize January 6th and how terrible it was, but really, a lot of us just want to get past this guy, don’t we? said Mark Graul, a Republican strategist who worked on George W. Bush’s 2004 campaign. We want to get past it and past the horror, which peaked on January 6. It was the height of Trump’s horror.

But Graul added that anyone running to be the GOP standard bearer understands the calculations that come with it.

We were still at that stage where if you run for the Republican nomination, you would have to get the votes of the people who voted for Donald Trump, he said.

Indeed, polls show there simply isn’t much of a constituency in the GOP primary for anyone who criticizes Trump on Jan. 6. More than two years after the riot, the share of Republicans who disapprove of Trump supporters taking over the Capitol building has fallen to 49% from 74% in 2021, according to a recent Economist/YouGov poll. And while Republicans didn’t like what they saw that day, the majority of them don’t blame Trump.

Two years ago, Walker said, Jan. 6 deserved condemnation. He said so at the time. But it makes no sense for presidential candidates to talk about it now, he added, when most people have moved on.

More, he says, No one cares.

Natalie Allison contributed to this report.

