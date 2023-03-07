Sad! Donald Trump speaks at the sparsely attended CPAC.





Picture yourself in a grand, dark ballroom at a Marriott conference center on a late winter Saturday in casual attire. You finish watching your 16th consecutive speech of the day, since 8:30 a.m., on the need to fight the RINOs. You take a break and go to the atrium market, grab a soggy chicken Caesar salad wrap and eat alone on a bench. You walk through the vendor area to look at Trump clothing and investment opportunities for gold or cryptocurrency, then walk up the escalator. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, you stare, dimly, at the brownish-gray Potomac River and an empty Ferris wheel. It’s an uninteresting outside temperature, 47 degrees. You return to the Grand Ballroom and sit for four more hours.

You paid hundreds of dollars for it.

You are a participant of the conservative political action conference. And this year, you are much less numerous.

CPAC, the regular gathering of the conservative movement, returned to the DC area this year after a few years in Florida during the pandemic. The confab previews focused on how the CPAC star has shrunk in stature on the right. In previous presidential election cycles, any candidate, regardless of their ideological bent, would attend the rally to prove themselves to the party’s conservative base and right-wing media gatekeepers. It was at CPAC in 2012, for example, that GOP presidential frontrunner Mitt Romney appeared before the judges and awkwardly portrayed himself as harshly conservative.

But CPAC was skippable this year for potential presidential candidates and attendees. The main contenders, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, did not show up. (Former Vice President Mike Pence also did not attend CPAC.) Part of the lighter turnout was the fact that the guy who runs CPAC, lobbyist and agent Matt Schlapp, is under scrutiny for an allegation. of sexual misconduct. But CPAC has also turned into a show for Trump, and those in the right-wing universe who make money off of him, than anything else.

It’s a content machine for the right-wing media ecosystem, a former Romney adviser told The New York Times.

The most notable images from CPAC, then, were those showing what appeared to be a constantly half-empty ballroom. And what were they listening to? Well, hard selling investment opportunities were no longer limited to sleazy traders in the sales room. Kimberly Guilfoyle, the conservative media personality and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., was doing it herself from a teleprompter.

But even with limited turnout from presidential hopefuls and, you know, attendees in general, did this more rogue-than-usual CPAC deliver mainstream news, in terms of advancing presidential cycle storylines? A little.

DeSantis and other presidents didn’t want to show up for what was, essentially, a Trump rally. Trump certainly showed up, though, delivering a 90-minute speech on Saturday. In the speech, the former president laid out the themes of his 2024 run, which he dubbed the final battle.

The themes one would expect for a battle of such finality are quite dark!

It wasn’t the relaxed, riff-ripping Trump regaling attendees of his NBC ratings or the way he saw a famous people boob in 1988. Rather, it was the dystopian, resentful Trump of his inauguration speech. of American Carnage in 2017, or his march to the Capitol speech before the crowd invasion of January 6, 2021.

He spoke of his influence on the reshaping of the party. We had a Republican Party run by monsters, neoconservatives, globalists, open border fanatics and fools, but we will never go back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove and Jeb Bush, he said. declared. We will kick out the warmongers, we will kick out the globalists, we will kick out the communists, we will kick out the political class that hates our country. The country, he said, was in an epic battle against sinister forces as the nation became a dirty and criminal communist nightmare.

In 2016, I said: I am your voice, said Trump. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your punishment.

Yeah, so not exactly a sunny, shiny city on a hill with a view of things. Trump’s campaign vision is more about, say, razing the communist city on the hill and its pagan cultural mores. He’s a lot funnier when he talks about the toilets not working anymore.

Trump won CPAC’s presidential poll with 62% of the vote. DeSantis got 20%.

Speaking of DeSantis, the Governor of Florida now has enough hype and recognition to be able to afford to miss CPAC, especially since it no longer used to be. Those who vote in single digits, that is, not everyone can. A half crowd of people is still a crowd of people to them, and they had to take the half opportunity.

The only other high-profile candidate to officially launch a presidential campaign, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had a double-digit showing in the CPAC straw poll. Unfortunately for her, it was CPAC’s vice-presidential opinion poll, in which she got 10%. (Kari Lake, a person from Arizona who might believe she is the current governor of Arizona, won with 20%).

In her speech, Haley delivered the usual fare about how socialist Democrats just don’t want to spend our money, they want to take our freedom and reiterated her call for mandatory brain tests for politicians over 75. The response would have been lukewarm.

Tepid seems generous, however, given that Haley has been heckled in the hallways with we love Trump scans! after finishing his speech.

Nikki Haley receives a very warm welcome from CPAC.

Oh wait they’re yelling Trump at her pic.twitter.com/6PuJ6606Ph

Not that you need to say anything about Trump to have his mercenaries yell at you while you live your life, but what punches did Haley take from Trump? One of her arguments for generational change is that Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, a line she reiterated to CPAC. This at least points to the question of Trump’s eligibility. (Trump and his many CPAC supporters would probably advise you that these are fraudulent numbers and that he actually won the popular vote both times.)

Another likely presidential candidate, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, was a bit more blunt. Not only have they lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, he said, but we have lost three consecutive elections. This acknowledged that Trump had lost the 2020 election.

We cannot become the left, following celebrities with their own brand of identity politics, those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality, Pompeo said.

Pompeo gained one percent in the CPAC straw poll.

In his speech, Pompeo noted that previous administrations, Republicans and Democrats, had mismanaged the national debt. It’s deeply anti-conservative, he said. It’s a point he’ll reiterate on Fox News later in the weekend, implying that Trump wasn’t a true conservative.

This is all a bit strange. Why did he, or anyone else entering Trump’s lion’s den this weekend, think the Conservative Political Action Conference had anything to do with conservatism?

