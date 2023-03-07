Politics
Up Sir Stanley? Boris Johnson names his father a knight
Boris Johnson has put his father’s name up for a knighthood in his resignation honors list, it has been reported.
If Stanley Johnson’s knighthood is approved by the Cabinet Office, he will join his son Jo, a former Tory minister now in the House of Lords, to be honored by the ex-Prime Minister.
Although she faced some criticism, several Tory MPs appeared to support the former Prime Minister’s decision.
Backbench Michael Maker said: “Stanley Johnson should have been knighted years ago… he was in the European Parliament and then engaged in animal conservation work around the world and wrote books on environmental and demographic issues.”
Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said: ‘Obviously it’s the former Prime Minister’s prerogative to be able to make these appointments.
“But I think there are bigger fish to fry, to be honest.”
Mr Johnson, 82, is among 100 nominations, according to the Times.
However, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer criticized the decision, telling LBC Radio yesterday: ‘The idea of a former prime minister bestowing honors on his father for his service to what? you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is.
“It’s classic of a man like Johnson. I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous.
Labour’s health spokesman Wes Streeting told the BBC: ‘I think this shows a pattern of cronyism from Boris Johnson. I don’t care if Stanley Johnson will be knighted. What I find extraordinary is that there are still many Tory MPs who continue to defend the behavior of Boris Johnson.
In 2021, Stanley was charged with assault by Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and political journalist Ailbhe Rea. Ms Nokes, 50, said he hit her ‘on the back as hard as he could’ and said ‘you have a nice seat’ at the 2003 Conservative Party conference.
A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said his team was not commenting on the honours. Her father declined to comment
Ms Rea claimed he ‘groped’ me at the 2019 Conservative conference when she was 24. At the time Mr Johnson told Sky News: ‘I have no recollection of Caroline Nokes, but there you go.
And in 2020, a biography of the then prime minister claimed that Stanley’s late wife, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, needed hospitalization after being struck by him in the 1970s. He was said to have deeply regretted the incident” isolated”.
Last night the former prime minister’s sister Rachel told the News Agents podcast: ‘I don’t expect there to be an outpouring of national joy.
“If my brother hadn’t been prime minister, I think my dad might have been in line for some kind of recognition in his own right. He has done far more for the Conservative Party and the environment than the dozens of people who have received gongs at this point.
“Nor is it unprecedented for a prime minister to put a family member on a resignation honors list.”
Mr Johnson’s successor at No 10, Rishi Sunak, faces growing pressure to block the Knighthood.
Last night Wendy Chamberlain, the Liberal Democrat chief whip, said: ‘The Conservative Party rewards Boris Johnson for failure, lies and corruption.
“If future honors lists are to have any shred of credibility, Sunak must step in and veto this list… this nepotism from the former Prime Minister is nothing new, he managed to get a job in the House lords for his brother, now he’s trying to get similar VIP treatment for his father.
|
