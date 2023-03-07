Turkey’s fractured opposition unites against Erdogan – Region – World

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Photo courtesy of his official Facebook account

A last-minute deal to avoid a split in the opposition vote will see CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu appoint the other five opposition leaders as vice presidents if he ends the two-decade rule of Erdogan.

“We would have been eliminated if we had split,” Kilicdaroglu told a huge crowd of cheering fans after hours of tense talks.

Erdogan faces the fight of his political life in what many consider to be Turkey’s most important election since it was born as a post-Ottoman republic 100 years ago.

The 68-year-old leader must overcome the twin hurdles of an economic crisis and the aftermath of a devastating earthquake as he seeks to extend his Islamic style of rule until 2028.

Opinion polls indicate a close race that remains far too close to announce.

But Erdogan’s task seemed to get a little easier when one of the main leaders of the six-party opposition alliance walked out of the talks on Friday.

Meral Aksener argued that Kilicdaroglu, a soft-spoken leftist from Turkey’s long-marginalized Alevi community, lacked the public appeal to defeat Erdogan in the presidential poll.

She instead urged the popular CHP mayors of Istanbul or Ankara to join the race.

The two men met Aksener on Monday in a bid to bring his nationalist Iyi party back into the opposition fold.

“Our nation cannot tolerate a split,” Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas told reporters after the meeting.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu said preserving the alliance was “particularly important in the difficult days that Turkey is going through after the earthquake”.

Economic hopes

The opposition last united in a bid to topple Erdogan’s allies in the municipal elections held in 2019.

Their ability to regain control of Turkey’s two main cities shattered Erdogan’s aura of invincibility and set the stage for an eventual return to power of the party of revered secular state founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

But Kilicdaroglu argued that Yavas and Imamoglu should remain as mayors to avoid the threat of returning control of either city to Erdogan’s Islamic-rooted party.

A separate text agreed by the six leaders left open the possibility of promoting the two mayors to the post of vice-president once the transition to a new system of power is completed.

Analysts saw the opposition’s inability to put aside its differences just two months before the vote as one of the main factors in favor of Erdogan.

Public approval for Erdogan plunged after he sparked an unusual economic experiment at the end of 2021 that tried to tackle inflation by drastically cutting interest rates.

A resulting currency crisis wiped out people’s savings and pushed the annual inflation rate to 85%.

Turkish stocks and Eurobonds both rallied on investors’ growing hope that the common candidate will be able to beat Erdogan and restore economic orthodoxy after years of tumult.

Kilicdaroglu promised to restore full central bank independence and the freedom to raise interest rates if they win.

Erdogan asks for forgiveness

Erdogan’s widely hailed handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped reverse his dip in approval ratings and gave him a shot at a victory from behind.

But a catastrophic earthquake last month that killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria threatened to doom Erdogan’s entire political career.

Erdogan acknowledged his government was slow to respond in the critical early days of the crisis and asked voters for forgiveness for some bailout delays.

He also brushed off rumors that he would try to postpone the May vote to a politically more favorable date.

“We don’t hide behind excuses,” he said last week.

“We won’t rest until normal life resumes in the quake zone,” he told a cabinet meeting on Monday.

