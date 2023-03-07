RuPay, UPI technologies Identity of India in the world: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that RuPay and UPI technologies are India’s identity in the world. “In the era of ‘Industry 4.0’, India-developed platforms are becoming role models for the world,” Prime Minister Modi said during a post-budget webinar themed “Improving the ‘effectiveness of financial services to create opportunities for growth’. This was the tenth in a series of 12 government-run webinars. The objective behind organizing the webinars is to seek ideas and suggestions for the effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2023. “RuPay and UPI are not only low cost and highly secure technology, but it is our identity in the world. The scope for innovation is immense. The UPI must become a means of financial inclusion and empowerment for the whole world, we must work on it collectively. I suggest that our financial institutions also have maximum partnership with fintech to increase their reach,” Prime Minister Modi said. India has become one of the fastest growing ecosystems for fintech innovation and the government led by PM Modi has been instrumental in the globalization of India’s digital payment infrastructure. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India only, but other countries are also benefiting from it. In a ground-breaking collaboration with another country, India and Singapore last month linked their respective online payment systems – India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow – for cross-border transactions transparent between the two. countries. The virtual launch function was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. The link between these two payment systems of the two countries would allow residents of the two countries to make faster and more cost-effective cross-border remittance transfers. People from both countries will be able to send money in real time via a QR code or simply by entering mobile phone numbers linked to the bank account. Furthermore, given the popularity of the UPI payment system, the Reserve Bank of India has proposed to allow all travelers entering India to use UPI for their merchant payments while in the country. The UPI payment system has become extremely popular for digital retail payments in India, and its adoption is growing at a rapid rate. Initially, the facility will be extended to travelers from G-20 countries.

