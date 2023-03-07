Pakistan Bans Imran Khan’s Speeches, Suspends TV Channel | Press Freedom News





The media regulator bans TV stations from broadcasting speeches and press conferences by former prime ministers.

Islamabad, Pakistan Pakistan’s media regulator has banned TV stations from broadcasting Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences, accusing the former prime minister of attacking state institutions and promoting hatred.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) imposed the ban on Sunday evening after Khan gave a speech in the eastern city of Lahore, where he alleged that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was behind his removal from power in April last year.

The cricketer-turned-politician gave the speech after police in the capital Islamabad attempted to arrest him in a corruption case. Khan, who denies the charges, escaped arrest.

In its notification, the PEMRA said that Khan was making baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb the public peace and tranquillity.

It was the third time PEMRA had banned television stations from broadcasting Khan’s statements since he lost the premiership and began to hold mass rallies to demand immediate national elections.

News channel suspended

Almost two hours after the ban, the media regulator also suspended the license of ARY News, a private news channel, to broadcast Khans Lahore’s speech.

PEMRA said the news channel seen as sympathetic to Khan violated its order. But an ARY official dismissed the allegation.

PEMRA’s statement came after 8 p.m. and almost all the channels carried clippings of Imran Khan’s speech in their 9 p.m. bulletins. However, the regulator only suspended our license, the FYR official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Al Jazeera.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Commission has condemned regulators’ decision to ban the broadcast of Khans’ speeches on electronic media.

We have always opposed measures to limit voices in the past, whether under the previous government or before, and we continue to uphold our commitment to freedom of expression, regardless of the political opinion of people, he said in a statement, demanding the ban be lifted. immediately.

PEMRA is a tool

Hammad Azhar, a politician belonging to the Khans Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said the country was rapidly descending into darkness and the government was making concerted efforts to threaten its democracy.

This [ban on Khans speeches] is not only unconstitutional because it goes against freedom of expression. There cannot be a total ban on politicians’ speeches. Apart from issues of legality, it is also extremely undemocratic in nature, he told Al Jazeera.

This regime is petrified of Imran Khan and his ever growing popularity, he is now seen as a prime minister in waiting. We see police action against Khan and party workers. There is media repression. We are rapidly becoming a fascist state.

Former PEMRA chief Absar Alam said the law’s implementation in Pakistan was flawed and the media regulator needed to improve.

PEMRA has become a tool; anyone who can use it often does so for their benefit, he told Al Jazeera.

Alam, however, added that TV stations should take responsibility for what they broadcast.

There is so much polarization in Pakistan that one person’s virtue is another person’s sin. Unfortunately, the media has amplified this a lot and they do not respect media ethics or professionalism, he said.

Last year, Paris-based media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Pakistan 157th out of 180 countries in its World Press Freedom Index list.

