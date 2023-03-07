Dark trump, I’m your pledge of retribution





Even for a former president known for presenting situations in the most apocalyptic terms possible, and his enemies as being as nefarious as possible, it was a remarkable rhetorical feat.

In 2016, I said, I am your voice, Donald Trump said Saturday night at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your punishment.

The line validates longstanding suspicions that the Trumps 2024 campaign amounts to some sort of revenge tour. Trump disputed that his goal was to stick with his enemies; now he admits it’s a revenge tour if not for him personally then for his supporters.

More importantly, however, it reflects how well the Republican Party, despite its apparent interest in turning the page in 2024, has lifted Trump up. There is no revenge or retribution tour without the GOP playing into speculative and often fanciful ideas about the wrongs supposedly visited upon its base and which, therefore, demand such revenge. And there is no hope of 2024 better placed to capitalize on this sense of persecution and injustice.

In this regard, the party and its allies made a series of fateful decisions in the three months following the 2020 elections.

When it was clear that Trump would not concede the election and filed a series of ridiculous voter fraud claims, they reasoned, in the now infamous words of a GOP official, what’s the downside of le enjoy during this short time?

Few senior Republicans publicly endorsed Trump’s most extensive false allegations of mass voter fraud at the time. But we’ve learned in recent weeks that Fox News proactively decided to run such claims despite many people involved knowing better, because it concluded that was what its viewers wanted. Similarly, GOP officials offered watered-down claims about irregularities, process issues, and mail-in voting that didn’t rise to the level of Trump’s conspiracy theories, but still played into the perception of a stolen election. Hardly anyone in the party directly undermined his claims.

Although no evidence remains that the 2020 election was compromised, 6 in 10 Republicans still agree it was stolen. A recent CNN poll showed that 65% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the GOP should at least somewhat accept candidates who think the election was stolen. Only 8% of Republicans say they are less likely to vote for a robbed campaigner.

The trend continued after Jan. 6, 2021. For a time, the GOP flirted with a pause from Trump, acknowledging the reality that his claims were the catalyst for his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol that day. -there. But just as quickly, Republicans decided a full hiatus would be too perilous. They again defended Trump from impeachment, often on procedural if not moral grounds, and backtracked on the distance they had briefly sought from him.

Perhaps more important, however, is what has happened since then. Many of the party’s most popular voices have taken to questioning the official January 6 narrative. Initially, it was conspiracy theories about the responsibility of antifa, which Republican leaders denounced. But soon it undermined the idea that it was an insurrection and played into the idea that the defendants of January 6 had been persecuted.

The Republican National Committee pointed out that ordinary citizens were engaging in legitimate political discourse. Fox Newss Tucker Carlson and others will often speak in these terms, even about those who have been on Capitol Hill. Perhaps most tellingly, Carlson convinced Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) to drop calling it a terrorist attack in a creepy TV interview.

The upshot: A poll last summer showed more Republicans viewed Jan. 6 as a legitimate protest (61%) than an insurrection (13%) or even a riot (45%). It was the bottom two, but the percentage who described it as such has dropped around 20 points from the summer of 2021, while the legitimate protest crowd has grown into a strong majority.

These cases involved Republicans who did not necessarily echo the most over-the-top claims about the election and Jan. 6, but did next to nothing to correct them and often played on them in various ways.

Likewise, the GOP had little to say as Trump played rather transparently in front of the QAnon crowd. (While few Republicans directly subscribe to the bizarre conspiracy theory, as many as 4 in 10 pro-GOP voters said it was at least somewhat good for the country.)

And now, witnessing growing efforts by the GOP to portray the federal government as armed against its allies.

Republicans rushed to criticize the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago, despite knowing very little about what underpinned it. More recently, the new House Republican majority launched a select committee on the militarization of the federal government.

The name of the committee itself is extraordinary, with its integrated conclusion. Early GOP focal points include grossly exaggerated evidence that the FBI allegedly targeted parents protesting school boards, unsubstantiated claims that government officials were directly involved in censoring the laptop story of Hunter Biden, and more dissection of a Russia probe for which a years-long special counsel investigation largely fell flat.

The American people as a whole frowned upon the militarization committee, saying by a margin of 56 to 36 that it was more of an attempt to score political points than a legitimate committee. Those numbers reflect how much his focus is on serving the party base rather than what more broadly Americans are concerned about.

But the Republicans are pushing ahead. After all, there are few things more powerful in politics than a sense of persecution and victimization. And all the while, they continue to fuel themes that reinforce Trump.

A poll from early 2022 showed as many as 56% of Republicans believed President Biden was a puppet president controlled by a Deep State elite group. Many Republicans might believe that a candidate like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is capable of leading the fight against these forces, and DeSantis in many ways speaks their language.

But no one will match Trump’s rhetoric or his years of experience on this. National Republicans seem to largely understand that Trump’s electoral record is poor and that it would be better to appoint someone else, but they have shown remarkably little interest in doing anything to alienate the party from him. and its fundamental problems.

And to the extent that the 2024 primaries are allowed to be about emotion and retribution rather than sober consideration of their options, they will have led the way.

