‘Invisible hand’: Xi Jinping condemns US-led ‘China crackdown’







China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), began its annual session on Sunday and is set to unveil the biggest government reshuffle in a decade after setting a modest target for annual economic growth.

“Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” Xi said during his speech. , the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

Xi, 69, who is preparing for a third consecutive presidential term, warned that China has faced significant obstacles over the past five years that could hamper its economic growth. He called for courage to face profound and complex changes in national and international environments.

‘Invisible hand’?

China’s new foreign minister has warned that soaring US-China tensions risk bursting all security barriers in the relationship, showing that divisions between the world’s largest economies are becoming more entrenched.

The United States says it seeks to outdo China but does not seek conflict, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday at his first press conference since taking office late last year. . Yet, in reality, its so-called competition is aimed at containing and suppressing China in every way and locking the two countries into a zero-sum game.

“The US perception and views on China are seriously distorted,” Qin said. “He sees China as his main rival and the most important geopolitical challenge. It’s as if the first button of the shirt is in the wrong place.”

Qin said an “invisible hand” was responsible for escalating the war in Ukraine, but did not specify who he was referring to. According to Qin, this “invisible hand” is using the crisis in Ukraine to serve certain geopolitical agendas. Despite this, China continues to call for dialogue and has defended its position on Ukraine against Western criticism.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Xi has held several talks with Putin but has yet to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart. This fact undermines China’s claims of neutrality, according to kyiv’s top diplomat in Beijing.

Beijing has vehemently denied Washington’s accusations that it was planning to supply lethal weapons to Russia. However, Qin stressed the importance of advancing China’s relations with Russia in the face of an increasingly turbulent world.

China-Russia relations

Qin also pointed to the close interactions between President Xi Jinping and President

On the possibility of China and Russia abandoning the US dollar and euro for bilateral trade, Qin said countries should use any effective, safe and credible currency. He added that currencies should not be used as an asset for unilateral sanctions or as a disguise for intimidation or coercion.

THE United States and China disagreed on trade, human rights and other issues. Last month, tensions rose further when the United States claimed to have shot down a Chinese balloon used for surveillance, a claim denied by Beijing. US officials have also warned that China could invade Taiwan in the coming years due to its assertive military actions near the self-governing island, which Beijing considers its own territory. The balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to delay a diplomatic trip to Beijing focused on various contentious issues.

(With agency contributions) NEW DELHI: In a rare and direct lens on America, the Chinese president Xi Jinping criticized U.S. attempts to suppress and contain China during his address to delegates at an annual convention in Beijing.China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), began its annual session on Sunday and is set to unveil the biggest government reshuffle in a decade after setting a modest target for annual economic growth.“Western countries led by the United States have implemented a comprehensive containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented severe challenges to our country’s development,” Xi said during his speech. , the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.Xi, 69, who is preparing for a third consecutive presidential term, warned that China has faced significant obstacles over the past five years that could hamper its economic growth. He called for courage to face profound and complex changes in national and international environments.China’s new foreign minister has warned that soaring US-China tensions risk bursting all security barriers in the relationship, showing that divisions between the world’s largest economies are becoming more entrenched.The United States says it seeks to outdo China but does not seek conflict, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said Tuesday at his first press conference since taking office late last year. . Yet, in reality, its so-called competition is aimed at containing and suppressing China in every way and locking the two countries into a zero-sum game.“The US perception and views on China are seriously distorted,” Qin said. “He sees China as his main rival and the most important geopolitical challenge. It’s as if the first button of the shirt is in the wrong place.”Qin said an “invisible hand” was responsible for escalating the war in Ukraine, but did not specify who he was referring to. According to Qin, this “invisible hand” is using the crisis in Ukraine to serve certain geopolitical agendas. Despite this, China continues to call for dialogue and has defended its position on Ukraine against Western criticism.Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Xi has held several talks with Putin but has yet to speak with his Ukrainian counterpart. This fact undermines China’s claims of neutrality, according to kyiv’s top diplomat in Beijing.Beijing has vehemently denied Washington’s accusations that it was planning to supply lethal weapons to Russia. However, Qin stressed the importance of advancing China’s relations with Russia in the face of an increasingly turbulent world.Qin also pointed to the close interactions between President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Poutine as the anchor of Sino-Russian relations. When asked if Xi would visit Russia after the Chinese parliament session, Qin did not give a definitive answer.On the possibility of China and Russia abandoning the US dollar and euro for bilateral trade, Qin said countries should use any effective, safe and credible currency. He added that currencies should not be used as an asset for unilateral sanctions or as a disguise for intimidation or coercion.THE United States and China disagreed on trade, human rights and other issues. Last month, tensions rose further when the United States claimed to have shot down a Chinese balloon used for surveillance, a claim denied by Beijing. US officials have also warned that China could invade Taiwan in the coming years due to its assertive military actions near the self-governing island, which Beijing considers its own territory. The balloon incident prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to delay a diplomatic trip to Beijing focused on various contentious issues.(With agency contributions)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/china/invisible-hand-xi-jinping-condemns-us-led-suppression-of-china/articleshow/98469662.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos