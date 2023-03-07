Inaugurating the Mayapada Hospital in Bandung, Joko Widodo asked the Minister of Health to increase the number of medical specialists and to facilitate





INSIDEN24.COM – President Joko Widodo inaugurated MHBD which is an international standard hospital with the theme of the first green hospital in Indonesia. Mayapada Hospital Bandung (MHBD) offers comprehensive facilities with hotel-style inpatient rooms. Hospitals with the Green Hospital concept have many green spaces such as healing gardens with the use of non-toxic materials and offer large windows to maximize the entry of sunlight. Mayapada Hospital Bandung (MHBD) was inaugurated by President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin on Monday, March 6, 2023. Also Read: Revealed! A tomboyish woman selling meth in Tasikmalaya turns out to be a repeat offender On this occasion, the President asked the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology to facilitate the training of medical specialists. “I have asked the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education and Culture that the training of medical specialists be expanded and facilitated, so that our sick people can be treated,” the president said. The government is pushing for an increase in the number of medical specialists in the country to improve health services in the country. Indeed, nearly two million Indonesians still choose to seek treatment abroad each year. As a result, the state lost IDR 165 trillion in foreign currency due to capital outflows. Also read: Raffi Ahmad invites his family and friends on vacation at Mari Beach Club Bali: let’s party and happy! “About 1 million people went to Malaysia for treatment, 750,000 to Singapore, the rest went to Japan, Germany and other countries,” the president said. For this reason, the government fully supports the construction of hospitals of international standards with comprehensive and quality services. The government hopes that the presence of modern hospitals can reduce the number of people seeking treatment abroad. On the same occasion, the President-Commissioner, Jonathan Thahir, said Mayapada Hospital Bandung (MHBD) was so far the sixth hospital established by Health Care with the first green hospital certification in Indonesia.

