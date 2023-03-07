Pakistani police try to arrest Imran Khan: he is reluctant to surrender





Imran Khan has been accused of being reluctant to be arrested by Pakistani police.

A team of officers who went to arrest the country’s former prime minister on Sunday returned empty-handed.

The police action came days after Mr Khan was issued a non-releasable arrest warrant for his continued absences related to the Toshakhana case.

Toshakhana is a department in the Cabinet Division of the federal government that stores gifts and other expensive items received by government officials.

The Toshakhana case was filed last August against Mr Khan by the Pakistani government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He claimed that the former prime minister did not disclose information about the gifts presented to Toshakhana and the proceeds from the illegal sale of some of these gifts.

According to court orders, a police team from Islamabad arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan, police said in a series of tweets in Urdu on Sunday.

All operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police. Legal proceedings will be initiated against those who obstruct the execution of court decisions.

On February 28, Mr Khan was due to be indicted by a court in the case, but his lawyers requested that he be excused from appearing as he had to go to other courts in connection with the proceedings against him.

The court denied the request and issued a non-releasable arrest warrant against him.

Mr Khan is also said to have failed to appear in court twice before.

On Sunday, Islamabad police said a team from Lahore would transport the former prime minister to Islamabad.

The law is equal for all, he tweeted.

In another tweet, Islamabad police said Mr Khan was reluctant to turn himself in after saying one of his officials entered the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chiefs’ house but discovered that he wasn’t there.

The police team then decided to call off the operation after Mr Khan’s chief of staff and PTI member Shibli Faraz said the former prime minister was unavailable, the newspaper reported. dawn.

Mr. Faraz said Mr. Khan would abide by the legal notices.

Videos and social media reports claimed PTI supporters were invading Mr Khan’s residence in Lahore when police came to arrest him and stopped them from trying to enter his home.

Later, Mr. Khan appeared at his residence and addressed his supporters.

I am called to appear in court in outlandish cases like a terrorism case regarding a protest outside the Pakistan Election Commission office while I was at home, Mr Khan said.

He added that he had been booked in some 74 cases. I appeared before the LHC [Lahore high court] and the courts of Islamabad, but no security was provided to me, he complained.

He also said that the proceedings in the Toshakhana case should be broadcast on television.

If the proceedings of the Toshakhana case are broadcast on TV, people will know that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari are the real dacoits, and the only person who did nothing against the law will turn out to be Imran Khan, a- he said.

The federal government, however, said it was not interested in Mr Khan’s arrest and that the police were acting on court orders.

If we would have been interested in arresting him, we would have detained him on February 28 when he came to Islamabad to get bail. We can even arrest him in Lahore if we want to, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told reporters.

He said the police were following the court’s instructions and would inform him that Mr Khan had not cooperated.

Pakistan’s media regulator also banned the broadcast of Mr Khan’s speeches on Sunday.

The ban by Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority covers the broadcast of recorded and live speeches by Mr Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April.

An assassination attempt on the former prime minister also took place late last year.

The media regulator said it imposed the ban on Mr Khan for spreading hate against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of law and order.

