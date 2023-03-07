Minister Retno says Indonesia is ready to meet Japan’s labor needs





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the country stands ready to support Japan’s strong demand for workers as part of Jakarta and Tokyo’s efforts to explore enhanced bilateral cooperation. “Both countries can work together to maximize Indonesia’s demographic bonus,” Retno said during a press briefing on his visit to Tokyo on Monday, March 6, 2023. Japan is Indonesia’s third largest trading partner. Last year, the total trade between the two countries surpassed the pre-pandemic level, which reached $42 billion or 644 trillion rupees. Indonesia and Japan are currently discussing the Protocol of Amendment to the Indonesia-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (IJEPA) to address trade barriers and expand access to premium products from both countries. Retno hopes that Japan will support capacity enhancement and access for Indonesian skilled workers through Japanese language training at various vocational training centers in the country. According to her, this cooperation in the development of human resources must be oriented to support the development of the creative and digital economy, in particular in the game industry and the digital market. “I insist that the digital economy must be able to transform the economy and empower people,” Retno said. Regarding investments, Retno and his Japanese counterpart discussed a number of potential partnerships in the transport sector until the new investment project of IKN. “Competitive investments will also greatly help efforts to strengthen investment cooperation, I also made this known at the meeting,” the minister said. During a meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasha, Retno discussed energy transition, in particular the zero-emission Asian community agreed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G20 summit . Retno Marsudi and Hayashi Yoshimasha also discussed strengthening legal, defense and security ties, as well as regional issues of Indonesia’s chairmanship within ASEAN and the crisis in Myanmar. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: 6 Indonesians missing as boat capsizes off Japanese islands Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

