The latest rumors on Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list are unclear as to whether he has offered a mere knighthood or a full peerage to his own father, which is bad news for anyone who has struggling to decide whether he should just have a quiet little cry in a corner somewhere or pack his bags and leave this increasingly ridiculous country altogether.

It’s pretty hard to follow the history of resignation honors, because there are (in theory) two lists going around, two different groups of people to thank for all they’ve done for the country over the two months it took the Conservative Party to launch two separate prime ministers from 10 Downing Street.

It’s by no means clear which is going to be released first Trusss or Johnsons, although you can be sure that Johnsons will be held back a bit longer by anyone who has to check their suitability and ethics…not that they’ll find any everywhere.

It’s unclear exactly how Stanley Johnson’s potential nomination will be scored by the officials involved before being sent back for reconsideration.

Will they just go with: This man is the father of the former prime minister. Could he look massively corrupt and leave it there? Or would it be within their purview to look into the many detailed allegations made by Stanley Johnson’s late wife, Charlotte, about her victim of domestic violence, including a broken nose, a claim that appears to have had no impact on Johnson Seniors omnipresence on the D-list celebrity circuit?

(During my short stint as a newspaper reporter on the London party circuit, I saw more Stanley Johnson than my own housemates. It seems highly unlikely to me that any 21st-century Briton ate more sofas than Stanley Johnson, with the possible exception of Ben Fogle.)

One wonders if it occurred to Johnson or Truss that they could just save themselves and their friends the humiliation, and the rest of us the blood pressure issues, and not bothering to knight or ennoble anyone for what they did during a period of government so hypnotically evil that it will be some time before its magnitude is fully understood.

Naturally, that would mean breaking with a long tradition. Former prime ministers have always paid tribute to their friends when they resigned. It’s a constant in the British constitution, an unbroken run dating back to David Cameron in 2016. Yes, that’s very true. If you’re trying to find out who was on Gordon Brown’s or Tony Blair’s resignation honors list, it’s going to take you a while because knowing it was complete nonsense, they just didn’t care about it.

And it is also instructive. It is better to see it not as a gesture of thanks but of apology. And only recently has it become commonplace to leave the post of prime minister with an extremely long list of people to say sorry to, ideally with some kind of medal.

David Cameron, objectively the worst British Prime Minister ever (taking your country out of the EU when you didn’t want to is still the pinnacle of incompetence, even after everything that’s happened since), felt he was doing the right thing by handing out knighthoods and peerages to anyone who hadn’t quite realized he was going to banjax their lives and careers. Although if it’s the qualification, it’s a shame that we didn’t all give one, all of us 70 million, a bit like when Time magazine decided that the person of the year was actually you.

We know Johnson is still intent on ennobling two former staffers, aged 28 and 30, one of whom is best known around Westminster for an assignment in his early journalistic days to hide in a tree to spy Jeremy Corbin. He has already conferred a peerage on his brother, Jo Johnson, who historians are fairly sure is the only man to resign in principle from his own brother’s government.

There he sits alongside Zac Goldsmith, whose incredible string of electoral defeats even when his party won them was gracefully ended by Johnson with a permanent lifetime seat in the Legislative Assembly. This happened while he was still Prime Minister, so if it was to say thank you for anything, it could only have been the occasional loan of the villa to Marbella.

There is a simple solution to all of this, of course. Just get rid of everything. The kind of people politicians feel they should thank for their service are precisely the kind of people who did not enter public office for the sake of public gratitude.

Above all, one wonders if Johnson hasn’t realized how much he does Keir Starmers’ job for him. Clearly the Labor leader would happily get rid of all that nonsense farrago, especially from the House of Lords. It’s a pretty daunting task, politically, to give a hammer to an institution that’s not entirely malignant and does a lot of good things.

But the more absurd cronies of disgraced or simply embarrassed former prime ministers get fired in this for very dubious reasons, the easier it will be to kick everyone out with them.

At the current trajectory, one suspects it won’t take the job very long to finish what it started 25 years ago.