Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Turkish central bank to support struggling economy





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Saudi Arabia said on Monday it had deposited $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank, likely helping Ankara firm up its long-weak lira currency after the earthquake massive last month that hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria. The filing indicates how relations have improved between the kingdom and Turkey after years of tensions between the nations, particularly after the 2018 murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Turkey has also backed Qatar in a year-long boycott by the kingdom, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. The filing will also likely help boost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead of the upcoming elections this year. The kingdom made the announcement via a statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency, describing it as “a testament to the close cooperation and historic ties that exist between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people”. He said the money came from the Saudi Fund for Development. The statement did not provide any details on how the money would be used or whether the kingdom could seek reimbursement of the sum. However, these deposits can help firm up the exchange rates of a country’s currency against other currencies internationally. Get the daily edition of The Times of Israel

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms Turkey’s Anadolu news agency praised the filing, saying it reflected “the kingdom’s strong support for the Turkish people and its confidence in the future of the Turkish economy”. A Turk walks on the debris of heritage houses that were destroyed in the devastated earthquake, in the old city of Antakya, southern Turkey, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (AP/Hussein Malla) “This agreement supports Turkey’s economic and social growth and sustainable development,” the agency said. “Through this deposit, it aims to contribute to the solution of economic problems in various sectors.” Turkey has been struggling with high inflation and a weakening lira even before the February 6 earthquake and many of its strong aftershocks. A year ago, 1 dollar was selling for 14.26 liras while today a dollar is worth 18.90 liras, weakening by almost 30% over the last year. The earthquake killed around 50,000 people, the vast majority in Turkey. Nearly 204,000 buildings have collapsed or been badly damaged in Turkey, leaving hundreds of thousands homeless. Turkey’s support for Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood after the 2011 Arab Spring strained relations with Persian Gulf monarchies and emirates, which saw the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat to their rule. These tensions eased as Gulf Arab states expanded their relationship due to concerns over what they perceived to be waning US support and rising tensions with Iran. The United Arab Emirates, in particular, has moved closer to Turkey, pledging nearly $5 billion last year in deposits and another $10 billion in investments. Erdogan visited and kissed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2022, even after years of suggesting the crown prince likely ordered Khashoggi’s murder. US intelligence agencies have made the same assessment, although the kingdom denies the prince took part in the murder.

