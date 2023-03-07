Prime Minister Modi holds high-level meeting on hot weather, calls for detailed fire audits of hospitals | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday, March 6, 2023 to review preparedness for hot weather conditions in the upcoming summer season and called for a detailed fire audit of all hospitals. During a meeting at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the nation’s capital, Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast for the coming months and the likelihood of a normal monsoon.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi was also briefed on the impact of weather conditions on crops in Rabi and the expected yield of major crops. The Prime Minister was briefed on the preparedness of states and hospital infrastructure in terms of availability of necessary supplies and emergency preparedness. He was also briefed on the various efforts underway across the country to prepare for heat-related disasters and the mitigation measures in place.

Ongoing efforts to monitor the supply of irrigation water, fodder and drinking water were also reviewed.

READ ALSO | Effect of global warming: India records hottest February since 1877; The center issues a heat wave advisory

During the meeting, which was attended by the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority. (NDMA), Prime Minister Modi said separate awareness materials should be prepared for different stakeholders including citizens, health professionals, city and panchayat authorities, disaster response teams like firefighters, etc.

He also asked relevant officials to incorporate multimedia lecture sessions in schools to educate children on dealing with extreme heat conditions.

Post daily weather forecasts in a way that can be easily interpreted: PM Modi tells IMD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said hot weather protocols and do’s and don’ts should be prepared in accessible formats, and various other modes of publicity like jingles, films, brochures, etc. should also be prepared and published.

He also asked IMD to publish daily weather forecasts in a way that can be easily interpreted and disseminated.

The Prime Minister suggested that TV news channels, FM radio, etc. devote a few minutes a day to explaining the daily weather forecast in a way that allows citizens to take the necessary precautions.

Need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals: PM Modi before summer

Ahead of the summer season, Prime Minister Modi also stressed the need for detailed fire audits of all hospitals and for mock fire drills to be carried out in all hospitals by firefighters.

The need for a coordinated effort to deal with wildfires was also stressed, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

READ ALSO | Early start of summer in Delhi? Maximum temperature above normal, according to IMD

At the meeting, it was discussed that systemic changes should be made to support efforts to prevent and fight wildfires.

Chaired a meeting today to review preparations for the upcoming summer, including aspects related to agriculture, increased medical infrastructure and disaster management apparatus. https://t.co/mhuwkqWFn0 pic.twitter.com/9cTFW6qmgu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 6, 2023

He requested that the availability of fodder and water in the reservoirs be monitored.

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has also been asked to prepare to ensure optimal grain storage under extreme climatic conditions.