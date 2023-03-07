Praising agricultural management of Islamic boarding school, Jokowi asks other regions to copy





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo visited Al-Ittifaq (Kopontren) Islamic Boarding Cooperative in Rancabali District, Bandung Regency. Jokowi expressed his admiration for the agricultural management carried out by Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School. “This morning when I entered Al-Ittifaq, I really felt very impressed, surprised, that there was an Islamic boarding school that had good management in its agricultural business. It did not start from production, of market demand, then it was produced around “The management is really very well planned so that the market demand is always there,” Jokowi said in his remarks quoted by the presidential secretariat on YouTube, Monday (03/ 06/2023). Jokowi said the management of agricultural affairs at Al-Ittifaq Islamic Boarding School could be emulated by various regions. In fact, he says, stay on the photocopy if you want to have a good farming business. According to Jokowi, the potential for supplying agricultural products to supermarkets is also very large. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “It can be used as an example as a model, you can run a business model, just photocopy it. It’s a finished product and it’s true. It’s just that the markets are different, it’s possible that now there are supermarket markets, Besek Markets, Superindo, Jogja AEON, there are many things we can get into,” he continued. “I just copied it, 100% photocopied Solo Raya photocopies from Riau photocopies, East Java photocopies from Lampung photocopies, the parent company is temporarily Al Ittifaq,” he added. Jokowi emphasized that running an agricultural business is not about capital held or obtained. But the most important thing is good management in business. “With money, borrowed money, the management is not correct, in a year or two it will be closed. But this model is correct, the method of selecting vegetables, selecting fruits, then the packaging, the packaging is good, everything is left for the other lodges to photocopy 100%”, he concluded. Jokowi and Ms Iriana at the review were also accompanied by Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs Teten Masduki, Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum, Regent of Bandung Dadang Supriatna and leaders from Al-Ittifaq KH Dandan Mudawarul Islamic Boarding School. Fallah. (ada/hns)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.detik.com/berita-ekonomi-bisnis/d-6604484/puji-manajemen-pertanian-pesantren-ini-jokowi-minta-daerah-lain-tiru The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos