PM Modi will pay a two-day visit to the North East and witness the swearing-in of new regimes in Nagaland and Meghalaya





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland – Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio – in Shillong and Kohima, respectively, on March 7. Prime Minister Modi will visit Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam for two days. The BJP will be among the ministries in three states. In Meghalaya, the Saffron Party won two seats, and its lawmaker and five-time MP Alexander Laloo Hek is expected to be in the ministry. Other regional parties, the UDP and the HSPDP, will also be part of the ministry. This is the second term that Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha Chairman, late PA Sangma, will be sworn in as Chief Minister heading the NPP-led coalition regime. After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Shillong, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Nagaland’s capital, Kohima. Neiphiu Rio will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth term at Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima in the afternoon. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh,

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale are expected to attend the ceremony in Kohima. The Athawale-led RPI-A won two seats in Nagaland. The NDPP-BJP alliance won an overwhelming majority of 37 seats in the 60-member Assembly. The BJP won 12 of the 20 seats it contested, and the NDPP won 25 of the 40 seats where it fielded its candidates. In Nagaland, it will be the second consecutive term for the NDPP-BJP alliance to form the government. PM Modi will fly to Guwahati in the evening and stop for the night. He can also visit the temple of Kamakhya. Prime Minister Modi is also due to attend a cabinet meeting of the Assam government during his stay, then travel to Agartala, the capital of Tripura, on March 8 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led ministry in the state. The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member chamber, and its ally IPFT won 1. In 2018, the saffron party managed to oust the CPI-M from the seat of power in the state, which was once known as a communist stronghold. The BJP and its allies winning the elections in three states are seen as significant in terms of political discourse vis-à-vis the fast approaching parliamentary elections in 2024 and also the state assembly elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh , Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Later this year. Polls in Karnataka are expected by April-May.

