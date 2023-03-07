Jokowi deserves to stop! This treasure can live RI 240 years





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesia is rich in “treasures” in the form of natural mining resources. An example is bauxite ore which is said to have reserves of up to 240 years. As known, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), officially banned overseas export business in June 2023. This is to increase value addition through domestic downstream . So what potential does bauxite ore have in Indonesia, which is expected to last up to 240 years? ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In response to this, the special staff of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources for the Acceleration of Minerals and Coal Management (Minerba), Irwandy Arif, said that Indonesia has the bauxite resources in the sixth world rank. There are resources of 6.6 billion tons while bauxite reserves are 3 billion tons. Meanwhile, Irwandy revealed that reserves held in Indonesia could last up to 240 years at current production levels. “Our resources are 6.6 billion tons, reserves are 3 billion (tons), Indonesia is ranked 6th, ore production is 27.7 million tons in 2022, yes. Then the durability of its reserves is still long, 240 years from now at current production level,” Irwandy said in Mining Workshop for Journalists, Bogor, as quoted on Thursday (03/02/2023). Furthermore, he said that the total production in Indonesia will be 27.7 million tons in 2022. Meanwhile, 20 million tons have been imported, while the remaining 7.8 million tons could be absorbed on the indoor market. “Now, of the 27.7 million tons of bauxite that came from 50 IUPs, the IUPs were not necessarily with smelters. Then 7.8 million tons were taken up by existing smelters,” he said. -he adds. This is in line with Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who has repeatedly stated that he will stop exports of raw minerals, aside from bauxite, the export ban will also target copper and gold products. As stated in the Mining and Coal Mining (Minerba) Law Number 3 of 2020, it is stipulated that Indonesia will no longer be able to export raw minerals from June 2023. The Association of Indonesian Bauxite and Iron Ore Entrepreneurs (APB3I) previously disclosed that there are tens of millions of tons of RI bauxite ore that may not be absorbed domestically. This follows the government’s plan to shut off the bauxite ore export tap from this year. APB3I Acting Daily Chairman Ronald Sulistyanto believes that processing and refining plants or (smelters) are a solution for tens of millions of tons of bauxite in Indonesia to be absorbed. Indeed, the production of bauxite ore in the country currently amounts to 58 million tons per year. Meanwhile, the existing smelter grade alumina (SGA) processing facility has only 2 smelter units with a consumption of 12 million tons of bauxite ore per year. This means that there is still a difference of 44 million tonnes of bauxite ore that has not been absorbed. Especially if the export ban policy will actually be applied from June 2023. “There are already 28 RKAB companies and if the average production is 2 million tons per year, they will get 56 million tons per year, the domestic consumption with the 2 existing SGA foundries is around 12 million tons per year , then there will be a difference of 44 million tons per year. Where do you want to go,” Ronald told CNBC Indonesia on Thursday (12/22/2022). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article RI ‘treasure’ 23.2 million ton export tap to close in June 2023 (pgr/pgr)



