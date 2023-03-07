Boris Johnson wants to ennoble his father, according to The Times





By Le Figaro with AFP

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, London, UK, March 3, 2023. HENRY NICHOLLS / REUTERS



Stanley Johnson would be part of the list of honors drawn up by the former British prime minister. The opposition criticizes a scandalous choice.

Former British Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for his own father, Stanley Johnson, to be knighted, reported daily The temperature Monday, March 6, infuriating the opposition. their departure from Downing Street, the British heads of government draw up a honors listwith the names of the people they wish to see ennobled. This list is then studied by a government committee and then by Downing Street. A hundred names According The temperaturethe list of Boris Johnson, who left the government in September, pushed to resign after a series of scandals, has a hundred names. It would thus be much longer than that of its predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron, which featured around sixty people. The information, which has not been confirmed by either Boris Johnson’s entourage or the government, has fueled accusations of nepotism regularly targeting the ruling Conservative Party and in particular the former leader, whose press regularly mentions the vellits back in power. read alsoBoris Johnson, the Conservative Foudroy Hussar It’s just absolutely outrageous She greatly angered opposition Labor leader Keir Starmer. It’s ridiculoushe said on LBC radio. Ex-Prime Minister bestows honors on his father – for what service? That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I think for the public it’s just absolutely outrageouscriticized Keir Starmer. The presence in this list of Stanley Johnson is all the more shocking since, as mentioned The temperaturehe was accused of sexual harassment and also domestic violence against Boris Johnson’s mother in the 1970s. This former member of the European Parliament, who became pro-Brexit, obtained French nationality in May 2022. 2020, Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, had already appointed his brother Jo to sit in the House of Lords, the upper house of the British Parliament. SEE AS ​​WELL – United Kingdom: this incredible bed could be chosen by Charles III to spend the night of his coronation

