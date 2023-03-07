Turkey’s opposition picks candidate to challenge Erdogan in May elections





Comment this story Comment ISTANBUL After days of public infighting, an alliance of Turkish opposition parties announced on Monday that they had chosen a seasoned political leader to face President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a landmark election scheduled for May. The candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 74, a former civil servant, has been chairman of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, Turkey’s largest opposition party, since 2010. The announcement follows days of rows by the opposition bloc that threatened to derail what analysts said was a rare opportunity to topple Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for two decades while seeking to raise the profile regional and international level of his country, including as a power. broker during the civil war in Syria and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. At home, Erdogans’ polls have suffered in recent years amid an economic crisis that has lowered the value of the currency and pushed up inflation. More recently, his government has come under increasing public criticism for its slowness after two catastrophic earthquakes hit the south of the country on February 6, devastating towns and killing more than 50,000 people in Turkey and neighboring Syria. . Years of warnings and inaction in a Turkish city destroyed by earthquakes In the wake of the tragedy, Erdogan acknowledged delays in rescue efforts and asked the public for forgiveness. Last week, in the ruined town of Adiyaman, he appealed to residents for their blessing. Unfortunately, we were unable to carry out the activity we wanted in Adiyaman during the first few days due to the devastating effect of the tremors, adverse weather conditions and the difficulties brought by damaged infrastructure, he said. . We are aware of everything. Opponents of Erdogan have criticized his rapid accumulation of power and crackdown on political dissent over the years, and have pledged to restore democracy to Turkey. As parliamentary and presidential elections approach, the opposition must contend with Erdogan’s large and loyal base of supporters, as well as his grip on the media and state institutions, as well as divisions flagrant opposition on ideology and tactics, analysts said. Erdogan has unleashed a flurry of government spending in recent months to woo voters, including cheap loans, energy subsidies, tax breaks and a lower retirement age, enabling more than 2 million people to take early retirement and to receive pensions. The opposition alliance, called the Nation Alliance, was supposed to nominate its candidate last month but delayed the announcement, it said, because of the earthquake. On Friday, Meral Aksener, chairwoman of the right-wing Good Party, the bloc’s second-largest party, withdrew from the alliance after disagreeing with Kilicdaroglu’s choice, as long-simmering tensions erupted in the big day. The opposition would be better served, she said in a speech on Friday, by selecting more popular figures from the Kilicdaroglus party: either Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara, or Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, names that She said her party had been heard frequently in the streets, shops and squares for more than three years. The mayors came to power after a 2019 election that saw a wave of opposition victories and chipped away at Erdogan’s aura of invincibility at the ballot box. Opinion polls showed both men would fare better than Kilicdaroglu in an election against Erdogan. We understood that personal ambitions were preferred, Aksener said, referring to the CHP leader. But on Monday she joined the opposition bloc after meeting the two mayors. The alliance released what it called a roadmap that sets out a transition of power that includes a return to a strengthened parliamentary system, intended to reverse the sweeping powers that Erdogan assumed after a referendum in 2017. The roadmap also called for the appointment of vice presidents, including Yavas and Imamoglu, a move apparently intended to bring Aksener back into the fold. We will lead Turkey through consultation and consensus, Kilicdaroglu said during brief remarks in Ankara, the capital. Together we will establish the power of morality and justice. The National Alliance does not include a powerful Kurdish-led opposition party whose support is considered essential in Turkey’s elections. Erdogan had described opposition wrangling over the past few days as a sideshow as he focused on earthquake relief. On Monday, he announced that the death toll in Turkey had exceeded 46,000 people. Hundreds of thousands of people in the country are still in temporary accommodation, and the United Nations said on Monday its billion-dollar appeal to help survivors was only around 10% funded. Without more funding, the UN and its partners will not be able to meet humanitarian needs, Alvaro Rodriguez, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkey, warned in an interview with the Associated Press.

