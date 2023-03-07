Xi Jinping accuses the United States of encircling his country





The English version published by Xinhua did not include a direct reference to the United States, indicating that China’s propaganda department was targeting distinct domestic and international audiences. In the coming period, the risks and challenges we face will only increase and intensify even more, Xi said. Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia program at the German Marshall Fund, said the direct reference to the United States marked a turning point in Xi’s policy and a sign of further deterioration in US-China relations. Xi has pushed local officials to build economic resilience in the face of international sanctions by developing self-reliance in critical areas such as technology. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has increased its defense spending by 7% this year to 1.5 trillion yuan (about $300 billion). The United States has increased its defense spending by 8% in 2023 to $817 billion ($1.2 trillion). Senior politicians increasingly see technological self-sufficiency as a matter of life and death as the United States steps up its efforts to thwart China’s technological capability, said Chinese research firm Trivium. This means that China will use all means to master critical technologies at home. Analysts believe Xi’s internal circulation model is designed to help the country cope with global economic pressure in the event of a conflict. This threat has been heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the crippling effects of Western sanctions on the Russian economy. China has refused to rule out the use of force to take Taiwan, the neighboring democratic island home to 24 million people. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, seen on screen, via video conference in December. Credit:Kremlin/PA Qin told reporters in Beijing that China’s relationship with Russia was becoming increasingly important in an increasingly unstable international environment. The more unstable the world becomes, the more imperative it is for China and Russia to steadily advance their relationship, he said. The comments followed Li Keqiang’s final speech as premier on Sunday. Li called on China’s armed forces to strengthen their combat readiness, but otherwise took a softer tone toward Taiwan. Loading The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are one blood-related family, he said. We should encourage people on both sides of the strait to jointly promote Chinese culture and push forward China’s rejuvenation. Wen-Ti Sung, a political scientist at the Taipei-based Australian National University, said Lis’ speech showed Beijing reaffirming existing principles on Taiwan, rather than intensifying its rhetoric. [This] suggests Beijing’s desire to maintain stability on the Taiwan front as it tackles other, more pressing priorities like great-power relations and domestic economic recovery, he said. Get a grade directly from our foreigner correspondents on what’s making headlines around the world. Sign up for the weekly What in the World newsletter here.

