PM Modi tells private cos to spend the money: Government has done its fair share of capital spending, now it’s up to you





Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on the private sector to increase investment, following in the government’s footsteps by increasing the capital expenditure budget to a whopping Rs 10 lakh crore in the coming financial year. The government has increased capital expenditure to Rs 10 lakh crore, the highest on record. I would also call on the country’s private sector to increase their investments, as well as the government, so that the country derives maximum benefit,” Modi said at an event today. UPI, Rupay becomes India’s identity in the world India is making progress in digital currency. In the 75th year of independence, 75,000 crore transactions were made digitally through UPI, it proves that RuPay and UPI is not just low cost and highly secure technology, it is our identity in the world , Modi said. He presented UPI as a future means of financial inclusion and empowerment for the whole world. We have to work on it, he said, adding that there is huge potential for innovation. Financial institutions should also have maximum partnership with fintech to increase their reach, Modi said. Tax revenues have increased by 200% in 10 years thanks to tax cuts Unlike in the past, the tax burden has decreased significantly in India due to a reduction in income tax and corporate tax. This has resulted in better tax collection. In 2013-14, gross tax revenue was around Rs 11 lakh crore, which increased to Rs 33 lakh crore in 2023-2024, an increase of 200%. The number of personal tax returns increased from 3.5 crore to 6.5 crore from 2013-14 to 2020-21. Paying taxes is such a duty, which is directly related to nation building. The increase in the tax base is proof that people have confidence in the government and that they believe that the tax paid is spent for the public good,” Prime Minister Modi said. The banking system must be supported like MSMEs In 2021-2022, India received the largest Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The need of the hour is that the benefits of the strength of the Indian banking system should reach the maximum number of people. The banking system needs the stranglehold of almost all sectors, just as we have supported MSMEs. The banking sector that was under stress a decade ago is now profitable, Prime Minister Modi has said.

