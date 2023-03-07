Inaugurating Mayapada Hospital in Bandung, President hopes people won’t go abroad for treatment

Bandung, March 6, 2023

President Joko Widodo accompanied by Minister of Health Budi G. Sadikin inaugurated the Mayapada Hospital of Bandung (MHBD), in Bandung, West Java, on Monday (6/3). The inauguration was carried out by the signing of an inscription by President Joko Widodo.

In his remarks, the president said the availability of a full-service hospital is urgent for Indonesia at this time. Indeed, each year, 2 million Indonesians travel abroad to obtain health services.

About 1 million people traveled to Malaysia for treatment, 750,000 to Singapore, the rest went to Japan, Germany and other countries, the president said.

The head of state revealed that the practice of medical care abroad has caused huge losses to the state. On this basis, the President also called for the construction of good quality hospitals to be increased.

Can we continue? 165 trillion rupees of our currencies have been lost because of this, because there have been capital outflows, so I really support the building of hospitals that look more or less like MHBD, the president explained.

President Joko Widodo does not deny that efforts to strengthen the capacity and quality of health institutions in Indonesia are facing a number of problems such as the lack of specialist and sub-specialist doctors and their uneven distribution.

Therefore, the Head of State instructed the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education and Culture to speed up production.

“I have asked the Minister of Health and the Minister of Education and Culture to expand and facilitate the training of specialist doctors, so that our sick people can be treated,” the president said.

Health Minister Budi G. Sadikin said that currently the government through the Ministry of Health is carrying out major reforms in the health sector. This effort is achieved by initiating the 6 pillars of health transformation, which focus on providing easy access and improving the quality of health services across Indonesia.

As instructed by the President, we have strengthened the quality and quality of health service facilities in 514 regencies/cities through the provision of medical devices such as catheters for cancer screening, mammography for breast cancer screening breast, there is also a support program for hospitals. which lack specialist doctors, explained the Minister of Health.

Regarding the development of health workers, the Minister of Health acknowledged that the availability of health workers was still lacking. For this reason, the Ministry of Health has collaborated with the Ministry of Education and Culture, the Ministry of Finance and the LPDP to increase the scholarship quota for specialist and sub-specialist doctors.

For the heart, for example, we need about 400 specialists, but currently out of 92 CFs, only 20 CFs have specialized study programs. It’s very long. If you need a breakthrough, it’s easier for me to give you a scholarship. “Last year, all 600 registrants were accepted, this year there will be 2,500 scholarships, next year, 2,500 scholarships,” said the Minister of Health.

The health minister said the government was not working alone to overcome health problems in Indonesia. It needs the support and assistance of all parties, including the private sector.

The presence of MHBD, he continued, is a form of support from the private sector to help the government meet the needs of the community for comprehensive and quality health services.

In this way, in line with President Joko Widodo’s expectation, the people of West Java, especially Bandung, will not need to seek treatment in other areas like Jakarta or even abroad. Because all the needs for facilities, health workers and health services are available at MHBD.

In its operations, the Minister of Health encourages MHBD to not only focus on curative aspects, but also preventive promotion through health screening activities, so that the funding burden of BPJS Kesehatan, especially for four catastrophic diseases, namely heart, cancer, stroke and kidney can be reduced.

Preventive promotion is very important, do more. Don’t wait to be sick, live healthy. The way to achieve this is through diligent screening, periodic health checks, at least blood checks, underlined the Minister of Health

PT Mayapada Healthcare Group Chief Commissioner Jonathan Thahir said that Mayapada Hospital in Bandung is the sixth hospital established by Health Care. MHBD is the first certified green hospital in Indonesia.

This hospital has four excellent departments including Oncology Center, Cardiovascular Center, Tahir Neuroscience Center and Tahir Uro-Nephrology Center. The four of them synergize and integrate with each other to provide comprehensive health services to the community.

Apart from carrying out these 4 services, as directed by the Minister of Health, MHBD also focuses on preventive promotion efforts through the provision of education, awareness and health screening that targets all communities.

“Our hospital will not only cure patients and the community, but we are also committed to it, we are committed to not getting sick, and the costs are under control and under control,” he said.

He also hopes that this 12-storey building with a capacity of 225 beds will be able to meet the needs of the community in health services according to his specialty.

This news was released by the Communication and Public Service Office of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia. For more information, please contact Halo Ministry of Health via helpline number 1500-567, SMS 081281562620, fax (021) 5223002, 52921669. (MF)

Head of the Communication and Public Service Office

dr. Siti Nadia Tarmizi, M. Epid