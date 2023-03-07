Reducing Tax Burden Due A Rational System, Says Pm Modi





On March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed stakeholders in the financial services sector in a post-budget webinar in which he said that the tax burden had decreased thanks to the rational tax system in place. Modi said the tax burden has decreased significantly in India due to Goods and Services Tax (GST), reduction in income tax and corporate tax. This, he said, has translated into better tax collection. This, the prime minister said, has resulted in better tax collection. In 2013-2014, the gross tax revenue was around Rs 11 lakh crore, which can reach Rs 33 lakh crore in 2023-2024, an increase of 200%. The number of individual tax returns filed increased from 3.5 crores to 6.5 crores from 2013-14 to 2020-21. Paying taxes is such a duty, which is directly related to nation building. The increase in the tax base is proof that people have confidence in the government and that they believe that the tax paid is spent for the public good, the prime minister said. Modi pointed out that Indian talent, infrastructure and innovators can take India’s financial system to the top. In the era of Industry 4.0, India-developed platforms are becoming models for the world, he said citing the examples of GeM and Digital deals. RuPay and UPI are not only inexpensive and highly secure technology, but it is our identity in the world. The scope for innovation is immense. UPI should become a means of financial inclusion and empowerment for the whole world, he said. The prime minister suggested that the country’s financial institutions also establish maximum partnership with fintechs to increase their reach. The Prime Minister pointed out that his government’s policies on financial inclusion have brought millions of people into the formal financial system. He noted that the government had given loans to Mudra of more than Rs 20 lakh crore without bank guarantee. He added that for the first time, more than 40,000 street vendors and small traders have received help from banks through Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana. He called on stakeholders to rethink all processes to reduce the cost and increase the speed of credit so that it reaches small entrepreneurs quickly. The banking system must continue to support MSMEs and provide them with adequate financing, he added. Reflecting on Vocal for Local, Modi said it was not a matter of choice but a vision of self-reliance, which is a national responsibility. Our exports have reached a record level, both in terms of goods and services. This points to growing opportunities for India, he said and called on stakeholders such as organizations and chambers of industry and commerce to take responsibility for promoting local artisans and entrepreneurs to the district level.

