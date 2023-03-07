Jokowi orders safety audit after deadly Plumpang fire

March 7, 2023

JAKARTA – Following Friday’s deadly fire at Pertamina Plumpang depot in North Jakarta that killed at least 17 local residents, President Joko Jokowi Widodo is demanding greater accountability from the state-owned energy holding company and has also ordered a safety audit for state facilities across the country. which presented a similar danger.

The blaze broke out around 8pm on March 3 and quickly spread to nearby homes in the densely populated area, causing panic among residents before firefighters managed to douse the flames on Saturday morning.

During a visit to the depot on Sunday, Jokowi instructed his administration to find an immediate solution to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

I ordered the public companies [SOEs] minister and the [acting] Jakarta governor must urgently find solution to Plumpang [incident]Jokowi said on Sunday, referring to Erick Thohir and Heru Budi Hartono respectively, who both accompanied the president on his visit.

Jokowi said the government is also considering moving either the fuel depot out of the residential area of ​​Plumpang or the residents to a site away from the depot.

He acknowledged that Plumpang was indeed a dangerous area and people could no longer live here. He added that a solution should be decided by the [acting] Governor of Jakarta and Pertamina in a day or two.

Beyond Plumpang, the president said the government would reassess and conduct a safety and land use planning audit of potentially dangerous facilities across the country.

Everything must be reassessed because it concerns lives, he added.

Vice President Maruf Amin, who visited Plumpang on Saturday, also suggested the depot be moved away from residential areas.

“I hope this deposit can be moved […] so it will be safer, and [that] this area will be reorganized to meet the requirements of a good neighborhood in the capital,” Maruf told reporters on Saturday.

Prior to the incident, the government planned to impose a 50-meter buffer zone between the fuel depot and nearby neighborhoods, but the plan was not implemented.

State Enterprises Minister Erick held Pertamina to account and on Saturday ordered a full investigation into the fire as well as an operational review of the Plumpang depot.

Cause unknown

In a statement on Sunday, Suharyanto, the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), said at least 17 people were killed in the blaze, although some local media estimated 19 lives. had been lost.

According to the BNPB, 69 people were injured and 1,085 residents fled their homes. Search and rescue operations continue, with 18 people still missing.

Although Pertamina lifted the state of emergency from the depots and restarted its fuel distribution on Sunday, the investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing.

National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo suggested a possible cause could be a “technical error that occurred while a truck was unloading fuel at the depot”.

At the moment, we are still gathering witnesses, CCTV [footage] and other [evidence] we need to find out what really happened, Listyo said on Sunday, as quoted by Tempo.co.

Listyo added that he formed an investigation team consisting of officers from Jakarta Police, National Police Criminal Investigation Unit (Bareskrim) and Central Forensics Laboratory (Puslabfor).

Police have yet to name any suspects.

Pertamina said earlier that a leaking pipe was detected before the fire broke out.

Meanwhile, multiple media reported that some residents and emergency personnel claimed an explosion occurred at the depot before the fire spread to the surrounding neighborhood, but that could not be checked.

Illegal sprawl

Urban planning expert Nirwono Joga of Jakartas Trisakti University said the Plumpang depot was located far from any residential areas when it opened in 1974. However, the then government’s leniency towards the illegal development of sprawling settlements had made the area prone to deadly fires.

The presence of such a great [fuel] has led to an influx of workers, which in turn has caused the proliferation of businesses that cater to workers’ needs, such as restaurants and apartment buildings, whether legally or illegally, Nirwono said Sunday.

He also urged the government to be stricter on the relocation of illegal settlement residents around the Plumpang depot to establish the necessary buffer zone.

The buffer zone should be 500 meters, compared to 50 meters as the government had suggested, Nirwono added.