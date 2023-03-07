Politics
Jokowi orders safety audit after deadly Plumpang fire
March 7, 2023
JAKARTA – Following Friday’s deadly fire at Pertamina Plumpang depot in North Jakarta that killed at least 17 local residents, President Joko Jokowi Widodo is demanding greater accountability from the state-owned energy holding company and has also ordered a safety audit for state facilities across the country. which presented a similar danger.
The blaze broke out around 8pm on March 3 and quickly spread to nearby homes in the densely populated area, causing panic among residents before firefighters managed to douse the flames on Saturday morning.
During a visit to the depot on Sunday, Jokowi instructed his administration to find an immediate solution to prevent similar incidents from happening again.
I ordered the public companies [SOEs] minister and the [acting] Jakarta governor must urgently find solution to Plumpang [incident]Jokowi said on Sunday, referring to Erick Thohir and Heru Budi Hartono respectively, who both accompanied the president on his visit.
Jokowi said the government is also considering moving either the fuel depot out of the residential area of Plumpang or the residents to a site away from the depot.
He acknowledged that Plumpang was indeed a dangerous area and people could no longer live here. He added that a solution should be decided by the [acting] Governor of Jakarta and Pertamina in a day or two.
Beyond Plumpang, the president said the government would reassess and conduct a safety and land use planning audit of potentially dangerous facilities across the country.
Everything must be reassessed because it concerns lives, he added.
Vice President Maruf Amin, who visited Plumpang on Saturday, also suggested the depot be moved away from residential areas.
“I hope this deposit can be moved […] so it will be safer, and [that] this area will be reorganized to meet the requirements of a good neighborhood in the capital,” Maruf told reporters on Saturday.
Prior to the incident, the government planned to impose a 50-meter buffer zone between the fuel depot and nearby neighborhoods, but the plan was not implemented.
State Enterprises Minister Erick held Pertamina to account and on Saturday ordered a full investigation into the fire as well as an operational review of the Plumpang depot.
Cause unknown
In a statement on Sunday, Suharyanto, the head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), said at least 17 people were killed in the blaze, although some local media estimated 19 lives. had been lost.
According to the BNPB, 69 people were injured and 1,085 residents fled their homes. Search and rescue operations continue, with 18 people still missing.
Although Pertamina lifted the state of emergency from the depots and restarted its fuel distribution on Sunday, the investigation into the cause of the fire was still ongoing.
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo suggested a possible cause could be a “technical error that occurred while a truck was unloading fuel at the depot”.
At the moment, we are still gathering witnesses, CCTV [footage] and other [evidence] we need to find out what really happened, Listyo said on Sunday, as quoted by Tempo.co.
Listyo added that he formed an investigation team consisting of officers from Jakarta Police, National Police Criminal Investigation Unit (Bareskrim) and Central Forensics Laboratory (Puslabfor).
Police have yet to name any suspects.
Pertamina said earlier that a leaking pipe was detected before the fire broke out.
Meanwhile, multiple media reported that some residents and emergency personnel claimed an explosion occurred at the depot before the fire spread to the surrounding neighborhood, but that could not be checked.
Illegal sprawl
Urban planning expert Nirwono Joga of Jakartas Trisakti University said the Plumpang depot was located far from any residential areas when it opened in 1974. However, the then government’s leniency towards the illegal development of sprawling settlements had made the area prone to deadly fires.
The presence of such a great [fuel] has led to an influx of workers, which in turn has caused the proliferation of businesses that cater to workers’ needs, such as restaurants and apartment buildings, whether legally or illegally, Nirwono said Sunday.
He also urged the government to be stricter on the relocation of illegal settlement residents around the Plumpang depot to establish the necessary buffer zone.
The buffer zone should be 500 meters, compared to 50 meters as the government had suggested, Nirwono added.
|
Sources
2/ https://asianews.network/jokowi-orders-safety-audit-after-deadly-plumpang-fire/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson seeks knighthood for his absolutely outrageous father, says Starmer
- Jokowi orders safety audit after deadly Plumpang fire
- China’s new foreign minister on relations with the United States, Taiwan and the spy balloon
- Medford’s Keelin McGinn Goes Hollywood Round on ‘American Idol’
- Nathan Bracken, now completely unrecognizable, begins campaigning for Liberals in New South Wales state elections
- The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns after a 4-year hiatus
- How Medicare Part D Changes Will Impact Federal Annuitants
- Video | Just like Xi Jinping, the most powerful Chinese president since Mao | videos
- Reducing Tax Burden Due A Rational System, Says Pm Modi
- Actor Stephen Fry shares the true story of a Dutch artist, cellist who forged identity cards for thousands of Jews during World War II
- Non UK teacher offered 10k to move to UK.
- Old video of Iman Aly sharing tough stance against Bollywood goes viral