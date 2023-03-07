Politics
Boris Johnson seeks knighthood for his absolutely outrageous father, says Starmer
Boris Johnson has been accused of bringing the honors system into disrepute with an absolutely outrageous decision to nominate his father Stanley for a knighthood.
Labor leader Keir Starmer said moving any of the 100 names allegedly nominated for honors by the former Tory prime minister was ridiculous.
The idea of Boris Johnson appointing his father to the knighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is, Sir Keir told LBC radio.
It’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous, adding: The idea of an ex-Prime Minister bestowing honors on his father for his service to what?
The temperature The newspaper first reported that the former Prime Minister, who was ousted from No 10 by the Conservative Party last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for a knighthood.
A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: We do not comment on honours.
Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting claimed Mr Johnson had discredited the honors system and discredited the prime minister’s job.
Mr. Streeting: Given the conduct of Boris Johnson, you could say that Stanley Johnson has a lot to answer for, actually.
Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said the former prime minister’s nepotism was nothing new and called on Mr Sunak to block the appointment. If future honors lists are to have any credibility, Sunak must step in and veto that list.
She added: Honors should be reserved for those who have gone above and beyond to contribute to our country. Boris Johnson’s attempt to bestow this recognition on his father pokes fun at it all.
SNP MPTommy Sheppard accused Mr Johnson of arrogance and also said he doesn’t care about the honors system just like he cares about British politics.
In 2021, Senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP who campaigns on the environment, of swiping at them at Conservative party conferences.
Ms Nokes accused Johnson Snr. of forcefully hitting her on the back and making a vulgar comment during the conference in 2003. He said he had no recollection of either incident.
The 82-year-old, who campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU during the Brexit vote, became a French citizen after applying in 2021. Mr Johnson saidThe Independentat the time that it was a very nice gesture from the French authorities.
Any honor for Mr Johnson’s father would raise new questions for the former Tory leader, who previously faced charges of cronyism after nominating his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage in 2020.
His record of resignations has proven to be highly controversial. He is believed to have chosen more than a dozen of his closest allies for the peerages, including Nadine Dorries and Scottish secretary Alister Jack.
Previous reports said he is also offering former assistant Charlotte Owens, in her late 20s, and 30-year-old assistant Ross Kempsell, who previously worked for TalkTV.
Mr Johnson’s list is currently being reviewed by the Cabinet Office. Senior officials in Rishi Sunaks’ office are said to have concerns about the size of the list and some of those proposed by the former prime minister.
Mr Sunaks’ official spokesman said on Monday reports of Mr Johnson’s father’s knighthood were speculative, adding: The detail [of resignation honours] is still under development.
The latest row comes as Tory MPs accused Mr Johnson of acting like Donald Trump in his efforts to undermine the Gate Party’s investigation into whether he lied to Parliament.
The former prime minister is coming under increasing pressure after the privileges committee released a report saying it would have been obvious to Mr Johnson that the No 10 gatherings breached Covid restrictions.
Mr Johnson said it was surreal that the committee of MPs had relied on evidence from Sue Gray, the top civil servant who was to be appointed Sir Keirs’ chief of staff. But the committee said it had gathered evidence independently of Ms Gray.
Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the defense select committee, warned the Johnson line was a Trumpian drag anchor, while the senior Tory MP saidThe Observer the claims of Mr Johnson and his allies mean they have gone completely Trump.
Sir Keir declined to say when he first approached Ms Gray amid Tory outcry at the date, but he insisted he had absolutely no contact with Ms Gray despite she was conducting her Partygate investigation early last year.
I have been looking for a chief of staff for a little while now but Sue will explain this but there is nothing inappropriate at all, the Labor leader said in a phone call on LBC Radio.
Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Times Radio he understood talks between Ms Gray and Sir Keir had been going on for several weeks.
Ms Gray is expected to submit a formal application on Monday to take on the role when she stands for parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba).
Tory science minister Michelle Donelan denied there was reason to believe Ms Gray was biased when she conducted her investigation and reported back in May 2022.
She was a senior civil servant who evidently swore and accepted the civil service code in which one of those key requirements is impartiality, she told Sky News on Monday. I think she was impartial, I have no reason to believe she wasn’t.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-stanley-knighthood-honours-b2294862.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces new challenge after devastating earthquakes
- Boris Johnson seeks knighthood for his absolutely outrageous father, says Starmer
- Jokowi orders safety audit after deadly Plumpang fire
- China’s new foreign minister on relations with the United States, Taiwan and the spy balloon
- Medford’s Keelin McGinn Goes Hollywood Round on ‘American Idol’
- Nathan Bracken, now completely unrecognizable, begins campaigning for Liberals in New South Wales state elections
- The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns after a 4-year hiatus
- How Medicare Part D Changes Will Impact Federal Annuitants
- Video | Just like Xi Jinping, the most powerful Chinese president since Mao | videos
- Reducing Tax Burden Due A Rational System, Says Pm Modi
- Actor Stephen Fry shares the true story of a Dutch artist, cellist who forged identity cards for thousands of Jews during World War II
- Non UK teacher offered 10k to move to UK.