Boris Johnson seeks knighthood for his absolutely outrageous father, says Starmer

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit means for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest information

Boris Johnson has been accused of bringing the honors system into disrepute with an absolutely outrageous decision to nominate his father Stanley for a knighthood.

Labor leader Keir Starmer said moving any of the 100 names allegedly nominated for honors by the former Tory prime minister was ridiculous.

The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father to the knighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is, Sir Keir told LBC radio.

It’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous, adding: The idea of ​​an ex-Prime Minister bestowing honors on his father for his service to what?

The temperature The newspaper first reported that the former Prime Minister, who was ousted from No 10 by the Conservative Party last September, has nominated Stanley Johnson for a knighthood.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson said: We do not comment on honours.

Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting claimed Mr Johnson had discredited the honors system and discredited the prime minister’s job.

Mr. Streeting: Given the conduct of Boris Johnson, you could say that Stanley Johnson has a lot to answer for, actually.

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain said the former prime minister’s nepotism was nothing new and called on Mr Sunak to block the appointment. If future honors lists are to have any credibility, Sunak must step in and veto that list.

She added: Honors should be reserved for those who have gone above and beyond to contribute to our country. Boris Johnson’s attempt to bestow this recognition on his father pokes fun at it all.

SNP MPTommy Sheppard accused Mr Johnson of arrogance and also said he doesn’t care about the honors system just like he cares about British politics.

In 2021, Senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP who campaigns on the environment, of swiping at them at Conservative party conferences.

Ms Nokes accused Johnson Snr. of forcefully hitting her on the back and making a vulgar comment during the conference in 2003. He said he had no recollection of either incident.

The 82-year-old, who campaigned for the UK to remain in the EU during the Brexit vote, became a French citizen after applying in 2021. Mr Johnson saidThe Independentat the time that it was a very nice gesture from the French authorities.

Any honor for Mr Johnson’s father would raise new questions for the former Tory leader, who previously faced charges of cronyism after nominating his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage in 2020.

His record of resignations has proven to be highly controversial. He is believed to have chosen more than a dozen of his closest allies for the peerages, including Nadine Dorries and Scottish secretary Alister Jack.

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo line ” height=”2343″ width=”3514″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6762%"/> Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo line (PA Archive)

Previous reports said he is also offering former assistant Charlotte Owens, in her late 20s, and 30-year-old assistant Ross Kempsell, who previously worked for TalkTV.

Mr Johnson’s list is currently being reviewed by the Cabinet Office. Senior officials in Rishi Sunaks’ office are said to have concerns about the size of the list and some of those proposed by the former prime minister.

Mr Sunaks’ official spokesman said on Monday reports of Mr Johnson’s father’s knighthood were speculative, adding: The detail [of resignation honours] is still under development.

The latest row comes as Tory MPs accused Mr Johnson of acting like Donald Trump in his efforts to undermine the Gate Party’s investigation into whether he lied to Parliament.

The former prime minister is coming under increasing pressure after the privileges committee released a report saying it would have been obvious to Mr Johnson that the No 10 gatherings breached Covid restrictions.

Mr Johnson said it was surreal that the committee of MPs had relied on evidence from Sue Gray, the top civil servant who was to be appointed Sir Keirs’ chief of staff. But the committee said it had gathered evidence independently of Ms Gray.

Tobias Ellwood, Tory chairman of the defense select committee, warned the Johnson line was a Trumpian drag anchor, while the senior Tory MP saidThe Observer the claims of Mr Johnson and his allies mean they have gone completely Trump.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer under pressure over Sue Gray appointment ” height=”2751″ width=”4126″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6747%"/> Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer under pressure over Sue Gray appointment (PA wire)

Sir Keir declined to say when he first approached Ms Gray amid Tory outcry at the date, but he insisted he had absolutely no contact with Ms Gray despite she was conducting her Partygate investigation early last year.

I have been looking for a chief of staff for a little while now but Sue will explain this but there is nothing inappropriate at all, the Labor leader said in a phone call on LBC Radio.

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth told Times Radio he understood talks between Ms Gray and Sir Keir had been going on for several weeks.

Ms Gray is expected to submit a formal application on Monday to take on the role when she stands for parliament’s anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Professional Appointments (Acoba).

Tory science minister Michelle Donelan denied there was reason to believe Ms Gray was biased when she conducted her investigation and reported back in May 2022.

She was a senior civil servant who evidently swore and accepted the civil service code in which one of those key requirements is impartiality, she told Sky News on Monday. I think she was impartial, I have no reason to believe she wasn’t.