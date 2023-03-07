Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan faces new challenge after devastating earthquakes

Erdogan must overcome the economic crisis and the consequences of a devastating earthquake. (To file)

Bickering Turkish opposition leaders ended months of fierce debate on Monday and agreed to nominate the leader of the main secular party as their joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the May 14 election.

A last-minute deal to avoid a split in the opposition vote will see CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu appoint the popular mayors of Istanbul and Ankara as vice-presidents if he ends the two-decade rule of Erdogan.

“We would have been eliminated if we had split,” Kilicdaroglu told a huge crowd of cheering fans after hours of tense talks.

Erdogan faces the fight of his political life in what many consider to be Turkey’s most important election since it was born as a post-Ottoman republic 100 years ago.

The 68-year-old leader must overcome the twin hurdles of an economic crisis and the aftermath of a devastating earthquake as he seeks to extend his Islamic style of rule until 2028.

Opinion polls indicate a close race that remains far too close to announce.

But Erdogan’s task seemed to get a little easier when one of the main leaders of the six-party opposition alliance walked out of the talks on Friday.

“The nation won”

Meral Aksener argued that Kilicdaroglu – a soft-spoken 74-year-old from Turkey’s long-marginalized Alevi community – lacked the public appeal to defeat Erdogan in the presidential poll.

She instead urged the popular CHP mayors of Istanbul or Ankara to join the race.

The pair met Aksener on Monday in a decisive bid to bring his nationalist Iyi party back into the opposition fold.

“Our nation cannot tolerate a split,” Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas told reporters after the meeting.

The opposition last united in a bid to topple Erdogan’s allies in the municipal elections held in 2019.

Their ability to regain control of Turkey’s two main cities shattered Erdogan’s aura of invincibility and set the stage for an eventual return to power of the party of revered secular state founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

But Kilicdaroglu wanted Yavas and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu to keep their posts to avoid the threat of returning control of either city to Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party.

A 12-point text drafted on Monday committed Kilicdaroglu to appoint the other five party leaders as vice president for a post-election transition period in the event of victory.

Kilicdaroglu would then appoint the two mayors as vice president “at a time deemed appropriate by the president.”

Party leaders said Aksener made the two nominations his main condition for joining the opposition bloc.

“The nation has won,” Iyi party deputy leader Bahadir Erdem tweeted after the announcements.

Economic hopes

Analysts have seen the opposition’s inability to put aside its differences just two months before the vote as one of the main factors in favor of Erdogan.

Public approval for Erdogan plunged after he sparked an unusual economic experiment at the end of 2021 that tried to tackle inflation by drastically cutting interest rates.

A resulting currency crisis wiped out people’s savings and pushed the annual inflation rate to 85%.

Turkish stocks and Eurobonds both rallied on investors’ growing hope that the common candidate will be able to beat Erdogan and restore economic orthodoxy after years of tumult.

Kilicdaroglu is now also expected to hold separate talks with the pro-Kurdish HDP – parliament’s third party – to see if he can further broaden his appeal.

The HDP had been excluded from the opposition talks due to Aksener’s more hawkish political views.

“We embrace the people’s desire for change,” HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar said after Kilicdaroglu’s name was announced.

“The HDP will do its part.”

Erdogan asks for forgiveness

Erdogan’s widely hailed handling of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine helped reverse his dip in approval ratings and gave him a shot at a victory from behind.

But a catastrophic earthquake last month that killed more than 46,000 people in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in Syria threatened to doom Erdogan’s entire political career.

Erdogan acknowledged his government was slow to respond in the critical early days of the crisis and asked voters to forgive him for bailout delays.

He also brushed off rumors that he would try to postpone the May vote to a politically more favorable date.

“We don’t hide behind excuses,” he said last week.

He told a Cabinet Weekly that he would announce the official start of the election campaign on Friday.

