Meghalaya, Nagaland’s top ministers take oath today; PM to attend: 10 points | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend swearing-in ceremonies in Shillong and Kohima as a coalition government led by National People’s Party (NPP) leader Conrad K Sangma will be sworn in again as Chief Minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday morning, while an all-party government led by Neiphiu Rio of the National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will be sworn in later today in Nagaland. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NPP leader Conrad Sangma. (Case) Major updates on the swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya, Nagaland: 1. In Meghalaya, NPP leader Conrad K Sangma, whose party won 26 seats in the February 27 elections, will be sworn in as chief minister along with other cabinet ministers. 2. Sangma will be sworn in as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. 3. The NPP-led alliance, with 45 MPs backing it, including two from the BJP, has claimed the formation of the government. 4. On Monday, 58 newly elected MPs were sworn in as members of the assembly, with pro-temporary speaker Timothy D Shira swearing them in of office and secrecy. 5. In Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, 72, who will serve as chief minister for a fifth term, will lead an unopposed multiparty government in his state. 6. Nagaland has had a multi-party government twice before, but in both cases the parties came together with the aim of forming a united front for tripartite talks with the central government and former NSCN (IM) rebels to to finalize a long-awaited peace agreement. in the border state. 7. The NDPP-BJP coalition, in the recently concluded elections in Nagaland, won 37 seats out of a 60-member assembly. 8. All other parties in the state subsequently extended their letters of support to the Rio-led alliance. 9. History was written in Nagaland when the state elected its first female legislators – Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse – in its 60 years of existence. The state, which has had 13 assemblies so far, has never had a female lawmaker before Thursday’s result. 10. Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Chairman JP Nadda are likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the two chief ministers.

