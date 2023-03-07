Turkish opposition chooses Kilicdaroglu to face Erdogan in presidential election | world news

Turkey’s opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Monday became President Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger in historic elections scheduled for May 14, after a six-party alliance chose him as their presidential candidate.

Kilicdaroglu, 74, leader of the country’s second-largest party, aims to emerge from Erdogan’s shadow and oust the president after a two-decade rule that transformed the NATO member country and the main economy of the emerging market.

“Our table is the table of peace. Our only goal is to bring the country to days of prosperity, peace and joy,” Kilicdaroglu, chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), told about 2,000 people gathered in Ankara.

“We will govern Turkey with consultation and consensus.”

Polls suggest presidential and parliamentary votes two months from now will be tight, with the opposition bloc slightly ahead of the governing alliance.

The bloc has pledged to reverse many of Erdogan’s economic, civil rights and foreign affairs policies in what many consider the most important election in the republic’s 100-year history.

A former civil servant, Kilicdaroglu was able to take advantage of years of economic crisis and runaway inflation, as well as last month’s devastating earthquakes in the south that killed more than 46,000 people criticized the state’s response.

Still, some doubt the feisty former economist who rose through the ranks as a corruption fighter can defeat Erdogan, Turkey’s longest-serving leader whose campaign charisma helped secure more than a dozen election victories .

Voters will decide not only who runs Turkey, but also how it is governed, where its economy goes and what role it can play in easing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

ALLIANCE DRAMA

Kilicdaroglu’s prospects could be boosted by a last-minute deal on Monday to reunite the opposition bloc that split on Friday when the mainstream right-wing IYI ​​party opposed his candidacy.

After a tense 72 hours, the alliance reconvened on Monday and accepted an IYI proposal that Ekrem Imamoglu and Mansur Yavas, the popular CHP mayors of Istanbul and Ankara respectively, would later be appointed. vice presidents.

Kilicdaroglu, in his speech on Monday evening, said the leaders of the other five opposition parties would also be vice presidents.

Reflecting concerns over Kilicdaroglu’s ability to win, IYI leader Meral Aksener quit the alliance on Friday, saying she should pick one of the mayors to take on Erdogan because they would get away with it. better.

But she came back on Monday.

“This is a massive political coup against Erdogan and should deliver a decisive first-round victory for the opposition on May 14,” said Hakan Akbas, managing director of Strategic Advisory Services, a political consultancy based in Istanbul.

The co-leader of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish HDP, the third largest party in parliament, said he would back Kilicdaroglu after “clear and open” talks.

“Our clear expectation is a transition to a strong democracy. If we can agree on fundamental principles, we can support it in the presidential elections,” HDP co-leader Mithat Sancar said Monday.

HISTORICAL VOTING

Even before the earthquakes, Erdogan had seen his popularity plummet amid a cost-of-living crisis in which inflation soared to 85%. But pollsters said Friday that Erdogan and the AK Party (AKP) appeared to have largely retained their support.

Read also : Turkey-Syria earthquake: Erdogan acknowledges “gaps” in earthquake response

Erdogan has never faced a serious electoral threat since his AKP election in 2002. Since then, he has increasingly shaped Turkey according to his vision of a pious and conservative society and military might. strong regional.

The opposition has pledged to revoke the powerful executive presidency he created, return Turkey to parliamentary democracy and restore the independence of a central bank that implemented his call for interest rates. low interest – boosting economic growth but collapsing the lira and fueling inflation.

The opposition has cooperated more closely since its 2019 success in seizing Istanbul, Ankara and other major cities from the AKP in elections.

“I’m here to witness history in the making,” said retired teacher Devlet Kus, who attended the announcement ceremony.

“Everything will change for the better and our country will be free. Our children will live in a freer and happier country when the opposition wins.”