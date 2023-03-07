Investment – Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks India Inc to step up investment

Addressing the 10th budget webinar, Modi said the government had increased capital spending to an all-time high of Rs 10 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged India Inc to increase investment alongside the government’s decision to increase capital expenditure (capex) and take advantage of opportunities unveiled in the 2023-24 budget.

He further said that India was portrayed as a bright spot in the global economy and the country attracted the highest FDI in the country in 2021-22, with most of it going to the manufacturing sector.

“I would also call on the private sector in the country to increase their investments, as well as the government, so that the country gets the most out of it,” he said, referring to the main proposals of the budget.

He pointed out that applications are continuously pouring in to avail the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme which makes India an important part of the global supply chain.

Dwelling on the post-budget stories related to taxation, the Prime Minister said that unlike in the past, the tax burden has decreased significantly in India due to GST, reduction in income tax and corporate tax.

This, he said, resulted in better tax collection as the gross tax revenue was around Rs 11 lakh crore in FY14, which may rise to Rs 33 lakh crore in 2023-24, an increase of 200%.

The number of individual tax returns filed rose from 3.5 crore to 6.5 crore from 2013-14 to 2020-21, he said.

“Paying tax is such a duty, which is directly related to nation-building. Increasing the tax base is proof that people have confidence in the government and believe that tax paid is spent for the public good,” he said.

He said that Amrit Kaal Budget has set the roadmap for a comprehensive financial sector for India’s growth and as India evolves with new capabilities, the responsibility of those in the Indian financial world has increased.

Modi asked the banking sector that it has a robust global financial system and a profitable banking system after it was on the verge of collapse 8-10 years ago.

Moreover, he said, there is a government that makes political decisions with courage, clarity and confidence.

“Today, the need of the hour is for the benefits of India’s sound banking system to reach the maximum number of people,” he said.

Giving an example of the government’s support for the MSME sector, the Prime Minister called on the banking system to reach out to as many sectors as possible.

“1 crore 20 lakh MSMEs have received huge help from the government during the pandemic. In this year’s budget, the MSME sector has also secured an additional guaranteed unsecured credit of 2 lakh crores. It is now very important that our banks are reaching out to provide them with adequate funding,” he said.

Modi pointed out that government policies related to financial inclusion have brought millions of people into the formal financial system.

The government has helped fulfill the crore dreams of the youth by providing Mudra with loans of more than Rs 20 lakh crore without bank guarantee, he said.

For the first time, he said, more than 40,000 street vendors and small traders have received help from banks through Prime Minister Swanidhi Yojana.

The Prime Minister said that the whole world was witnessing the impact of India’s fiscal and monetary policy during the COVID-19 pandemic and commended its efforts to strengthen the fundamentals of the country’s economy over the past few years. last 9 years.

Recalling the days when the world looked at India with suspicion, he said discussions about India’s economy, budget and goals often started and ended with a question.

He highlighted the changes in financial discipline, transparency and inclusive approach and noted that the question mark at the beginning and end of the discussion has been replaced by “vishwas” (trust) and “apeksha” ( expectations).

Addressing the issue of “the voice for the local”, he said that it is not a matter of choice, but that “the voice for the local and the vision of autonomy is a national responsibility”.

“Our exports have reached an all-time high, be it goods or services. This indicates growing opportunities for India,” he said, adding that stakeholders such as organizations and chambers of industry and commerce were to take responsibility for promoting local craftsmen. and contractors down to district level.

He clarified that “the voice for the local” is more important than just buying Indian cottage industry products.

“We have to see what are the areas where we can save the country’s money by building capacity in India itself,” he said citing examples of higher education and edible oil where a lot of money comes out.

The Prime Minister said Indian talent, infrastructure and innovators can take India’s financial system to the top.

“In the era of ‘Industry 4.0’, the platforms developed by India are becoming models for the world,” he said giving examples of Government e Marketplace (GeM) and transactions digital.

He said that in the 75th year of independence, 75,000 crore transactions were made digitally, which shows how far the expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has spread.

“RuPay and UPI are not only a low-cost and highly secure technology, but it is our identity in the world. There is immense potential for innovation. UPI should become a means of financial inclusion and empowerment for the whole world, we must I suggest that our financial institutions also establish maximum partnership with fintechs to increase their reach,” he said.

Sometimes even a small step can make a huge difference in reviving the economy, he said and gave the example of buying goods without an invoice.

Emphasizing that the feeling that there is nothing wrong with that, Modi stressed the need to create more awareness about getting a copy of the bill which will benefit the nation in return.

The benefits of India’s economic development should reach every class and every person, he said, urging all stakeholders to work with this vision.

He also insisted on creating a large pool of well-trained professionals.