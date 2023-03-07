Boris Johnson ‘appoints his father Stanley as a knight’





Boris Johnson has previously been accused of cronyism when he named his brother (Picture: Reuters/REX) Boris Johnson has offered his father a knighthood as part of his resignation honors roll, according to reports. Former MEP Stanley is said to be one of 100 people proposed by the former Prime Minister for control of the Cabinet Office. Any honor for the 82-year-old would likely lead to questions about Mr Johnson’s use of the system to reward family members. The former Tory leader was charged with cronyism in 2020 after nominating his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage. He is now Lord Johnson of Marylebone. His spokesperson declined to comment on the new report from The temperature. They said: We don’t comment on honors. Stanley Johnson was a Conservative Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for Wight and Hampshire East from 1979 to 1984. In the past, he worked for the World Bank and the European Commission. Stanley Johnson is a former MEP who worked for the World Bank and the European Commission (Picture: PA) He braved the Australian jungle in the 17th series of Im A Celebrity 17th and has written books on environmental and population issues. In 2020, a biography of Boris Johnson alleged that his father broke his mother’s nose and left her in need of hospital treatment as a child. Stanley Johnson declined to comment at the time and said he had not read the book. Number 10 also wouldn’t comment. In 2021, two women accused Stanley Johnson of tampering with Conservative Party conferences. Senior Tory MP Caroline Nokes claimed he forcefully punched her in the back and made a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003. Political correspondent Ailbhe Rea said he groped her during the 2019 Conservative conference. Stanley Johnson said afterward that he had no recollection of either incident. During the Covid pandemic he was criticized for traveling to Athens at a time when lockdown guidelines were aimed at avoiding all but essential international travel. The 82-year-old appeared on Im a Celebrity in 2017 (Photo: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/REX/Shutterstock) He said he made the trip for essential business before the rental season, adding that he wasmaking the property Covid proof. Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign in shame last year, is currently being investigated into whether he misled MPs about parties in Downing Street during lockdown. The former British leader could be suspended from the House of Commons or even lose his seat if a committee finds him in contempt of parliament. He denies knowingly misleading MPs. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, see our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2023/03/06/boris-johnson-nominates-his-dad-stanley-for-a-knighthood-18390782/

