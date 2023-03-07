Xi Jinping urges private enterprises to be wealthy and loving in pursuit of prosperity for all





Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the opening session of the National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5.CHRISTMAS CELIS/AFP/Getty Images Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that private companies should be wealthy and loving in shouldering responsibility with state-owned companies to achieve prosperity for all. Chinese and foreign private companies are waiting for Beijing to provide details on how it intends to pursue common prosperity, Xi’s signature initiative to close China’s wealth gap and how it expects this to happen. that private companies contribute. Speaking at a closed-door meeting with government advisers representing the business sector at the annual session of parliament, Xi urged private companies and entrepreneurs to show patriotism and actively participate in business. charities, state radio reported on Monday. Xi also said private companies should share the fruits of their growth more equitably with their employees, in what he called a community of shared interests. Be rich and responsible, be rich and benefit others, be rich and loving, Xi Jinping told state radio. Some analysts say private businesses fear Xi’s call for common prosperity will result in a de facto tax as debt-ridden local governments struggle to raise tax revenue. The problem with common prosperity is that it can lead to a very uncertain tax burden, unlike the official corporate tax rate as set out by law, Alfred Wu, an associate professor at the Lee Kwan Yew School, told Reuters. of Public Policy from the National University of Singapore. . He said it is unfair to expect private companies to share the social responsibility for common prosperity with state-owned companies, which enjoy privileged access to markets and preferential loans that are not always available. for private companies. Xi said Monday that China would always treat private companies and entrepreneurs like family and promised to remove institutional barriers that prevent private companies from being able to compete fairly, according to state radio. Beijing has pledged to support a private sector reeling from a regulatory crackdown in the real estate, tech and private education sectors and recovering from state-imposed COVID restrictions that have been lifted. in December. Xi blamed the West for the difficulties faced by the Chinese economy. The US-led West has implemented a total lockdown to suppress China, posing unprecedented challenges to China’s development, state radio quoted Xi as saying.

