Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson names his father a knight: report | world news

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named his father Stanley a knighthood in the list of honors he can bestow as an outgoing leader, the Times newspaper reported on Monday, drawing accusations of cronyism.

The Times said Johnson had submitted up to 100 names for the awards. His predecessors, Theresa May and David Cameron, named about 60 each. The newspaper did not say which service Stanley Johnson’s appointment was in recognition of.

Johnson’s father is a former member of the European Parliament, author and television personality. He acquired French nationality last year.

A spokesman for the former prime minister declined to comment.

All outgoing British rulers have the right to draw up a “resignation honours” list which confers knighthoods and other titles. A title of knight or dame raises a person’s public profile, bestowing the title “Sir” or “Dame” on the holder.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has the power to block any honors nominations. His science minister, Michelle Donelan, said there were “bigger fish to fry”, when asked if she would have a problem with a knighthood for Johnson’s father.

“Obviously it’s the ex-prime minister’s prerogative to be able to make these kinds of appointments, but we’ll see if that story is true or not,” she told LBC Radio.

Opposition Labor health policy chief Wes Streeting told the BBC: “I think (his resignation honors list) speaks to a pattern of cronyism from Boris Johnson. “

As prime minister, Johnson in 2020 elevated his brother Jo Johnson to the House of Lords, the upper house of parliament, where he sits for life.