Turkish parties rush to save alliance against Erdogan | World





ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Opposition politicians on Monday sought to salvage an alliance left in disarray following a dispute over the nomination of a common candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in elections scheduled for May . Meral Aksener, who leads the nationalist Iyi Party, broke with a six-party alliance on Friday, rejecting the likely nomination of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Aksener then called on the popular mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, both from the CHP party, to challenge the party leadership and stand for election in place of Kilicdaroglu. Akseners’ split from the alliance less than three months before presidential and parliamentary elections was seen as a major boost for Erdogan, whose popularity has suffered amid a weak economy as well as the response of his government to the devastating earthquake last month. Aksener, a former interior minister whose party is the second-largest in the opposition bloc, reportedly favored either mayor over Kilicdaroglu, who failed to win national elections in during the 13 years he led the CHP. Both mayors showed more favorable polls against Erdogan than against Kilicdaroglu. On Monday, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas met with Aksener in an apparent attempt to convince her to return to the alliance. There is an election ahead of us. Our nation cannot tolerate a separation, Yavas told reporters. Aksener and Kilicdaroglu then met, during which they discussed a compromise solution where mayors could be appointed vice presidents, an Iyi party spokesman said. Hamish Kinnear, Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, said the opposition was still able to unite behind a common candidate. But the opposition alliance is running out of time… and has already missed a golden opportunity to solidify opposition to Erdogan in the wake of February’s devastating earthquake, he said. Erdogan tackled the fractured opposition on Saturday. We said months ago that it would. They sat down, they talked and they dispersed as I said, Erdogan said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

