Boris Johnson appoints his father a knight, according to reports





Play Brightcove video Any honor for Stanley Johnson would raise questions for the former Tory leader, reports ITV News political correspondent Harry Horton BorisJohnsonput his father, Stanley, forward for a knighthood as part of his resignation honors list, according to reports. The former prime minister, who was forced out of Downing Street last September following a series of scandals, is said to have included his father among the 100 names put forward for the honours, according to The temperature. A spokesperson for MrJohnsons said: ‘We do not comment on honours. Stanley Johnson also declined to comment. Any honor for Stanley Johnson would raise questions for his son. He faced cronyism charges in 2020, after nominating his brother JoJohnson for a peerage. Sir Keir Starmer slammed the reports, arguing it would be “scandalous” if Stanley Johnson were awarded a knighthood. He told LBC Radio: “The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father a knighthood – you just have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is. “That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous.” But Stanley Johnson’s daughter, Rachel Johnson, defended the idea of ​​offering him the knighthood, saying he had done “much more for the Conservative party and the environment than the dozens of people who were given gongs at this point”. What did Boris Johnson really know about the notorious Downing Street parties? With new revelations from our sources, in their own words, hear the definitive behind-closed-doors story of one of the biggest scandals of our time… She told The News Agents podcast: ‘If my brother hadn’t been prime minister, I think my dad might have been in line for some kind of recognition in his own right. Meanwhile, Science Secretary Michelle Donelan said there were “bigger fish to fry”, when asked if Stanley Johnson could be nominated for a knighthood. In 2021, Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley Johnson, a former MEP, of touching them at Conservative party conferences. Ms Nokes, chair of the Commons Women’s and Equalities Committee, accused Stanley Johnson of forcefully hitting her on the back and making a vulgar comment at the Conservative Party conference in 2003. Stanley Johnson said after that he had “no recollection” of either incident.

