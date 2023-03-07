Rival for Erdogan emerges as opposition parties choose candidate





ISTANBUL A coalition of parties seeking to topple Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nominated a veteran opposition politician as its presidential candidate on Monday just two months before an election that could dramatically alter the country’s political and economic trajectory. The candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s largest opposition party, represents various political forces who are committed to reversing what they call Mr Erdogan’s erosion of democracy as he has consolidated his power for two decades as the nation’s top politician. At stake in the simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections, which Erdogan says will be held on May 14, is the economic future of Turkey, one of the world’s 20 largest economies. It is also a US ally in NATO with a wide range of economic and diplomatic relations spanning across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. Turkey played a key role in the diplomacy surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, with Erdogan meeting frequently with other NATO heads of state as well as Russian President Vladimir V. . Cheese fries.

Whoever wins Turkey’s presidential race will be tasked with fixing the economy, which left Turks struggling with inflation reaching 85% last year, and overseeing the government’s response to the powerful earthquake that hit the south of the country on February 6, killing more than 46,000 people. people, destroying hundreds of thousands of buildings and displacing more than three million people. More than 6,000 people were also killed across the border in northern Syria. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, with its epicenter in Gaziantep, Turkey, has become one of the deadliest natural disasters of the century. Mr Erdogan, who is seeking a third presidential term after a long term as prime minister, has cast himself as the best person to lead Turkey into its second century, a reference to 2023 being the 100th anniversary of the founding of modern Turkey after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. His critics see the election as a prime opportunity to remove him from power, accusing him of undermining Turkey’s democracy and hurting its economy by pushing the country towards authoritarianism. My beloved people, we will lead Turkey with consultation and consensus, Mr. Kilicdaroglu said in brief comments to a large crowd of supporters in the capital, Ankara. Our greatest goal is to bring fertile, peaceful and joyful days to our country. Mr. Kilicdaroglu and the opposition he represents face significant challenges in their quest to defeat Mr. Erdogan, a shrewd politician who can rely on a large and well-organized party infrastructure and who can use the apparatus of the state to promote its message.

The opposition has struggled to project unity, raising questions among some voters about how effectively its members can work together. The coalition, known officially as the National Alliance and informally as the Table of Six, comprises six parties ranging from right-wing nationalists to political Islamists to staunch secularists. The difficulties in keeping them together came to light on Friday when the right-wing nationalist Good Party, the second coalition member, publicly left the coalition because it disagreed that Mr Kilicdaroglu be the candidate, throwing the opposition into disarray. Stating that the coalition no longer represents the will of the people, Good Party leader Meral Aksener called on the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, to stand against Mr Erdogan. Both men are members of Mr Kilicdaroglus’ Republican People’s Party and are more popular than him with voters, according to recent polls. But both mayors publicly rebuffed Ms Aksener’s appeal, prompting a series of meetings between opposition leaders over the weekend. Late Monday, it appeared the coalition had resolved its differences, at least for now. After a meeting of party leaders in Ankara, they officially nominated Mr. Kilicdaroglu as the opposition candidate. In his remarks, Mr Kilicdaroglu said the leaders of the other five opposition parties would be his vice-presidents, a potentially cumbersome effort to keep all members on board. The opposition has said it plans to return Turkey to a parliamentary system, reversing the move to a presidential system that Mr Erdogan used in 2018 to dramatically expand his control over the state.

Mr Erdogan seemed to appreciate the disarray of the opposition, telling reporters on Saturday that he was solving Turkey’s problems while his opponents were busy battling each other. We care about lives, they care about property, he said, using a rhyming idiom in Turkish. There is an earthquake in Turkey, a disaster of disasters. I want to put my people back in houses right away. An official election date has yet to be set, but Erdogan told reporters on Monday he would launch the process on Friday to make it May 14. He planned to issue a presidential decree that would make it easier for people displaced by the earthquake to vote, he said.

