Senior official warned Boris Johnson was a ‘suspicious figure’ during COVID pandemic, leaked Hancock WhatsApp messages | Political news

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case described Boris Johnson as a ‘suspicious figure’ during the COVID pandemic and warned the public was unlikely to follow the isolation rules he had set out, sources have revealed. leaked messages.

Mr Case told the then health secretary Matt Hancock the public had to be told to self-isolate by “trustworthy local figures, not nationally suspicious figures like PM“.

The revelation is the latest of more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages leaked to the Telegraph by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she helped Mr Hancock write his book, Pandemic Diaries.

Mr Case was appointed to his post as Cabinet Secretary, the Prime Minister’s most senior political adviser and head of the civil service by Mr Johnson in September 2020, a month before the WhatsApp conversation with Mr Hancock on October 30, 2020.

The revelations prompted some senior Tories to call on Mr Case to step down and on Saturday Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was forced to say he retained faith in him. The Prime Minister’s spokesman repeated this on Monday.

During the conversation, Mr Hancock told Mr Case that he was going to ‘get stuck and get this deployment going’ and said: ‘The Prime Minister is absolutely right on that point. Delegate delegate delegate.’

Mr Case replied: “Okay. My concern is that we can figure out how to test, what we don’t know how to do is get people to self-isolate.

“We’re losing this war because of behavior – that’s the thing we need to reverse (which is probably also based on people hearing about isolation from trusted personalities, not from nationally suspicious figures like the Prime Minister, unfortunately.”

Mr Hancock then said: ‘Of course – but even with a huge rocket the trucks won’t be rolling until the end of next week – so we can set the new isolation rules by then.’

In later messages between Mr Case and Mr Hancock, the couple joked that travelers should self-isolate on their return to the UK.

On February 16, 2021, just after the UK introduced hotel quarantine for those returning from specific countries, Mr Case said: ‘Do you have any idea how many people we have locked down in hotels? yesterday ?”

Mr Hancock said: ‘None. But 149 have chosen to enter the country and are now in quarantine hotels of their own free will!’

“Hilarious,” replied Mr. Case.

After this came to light, Mr Case dismissed concerns over the COVID rules as “pure conservative ideology” he was accused of leftist bias by senior Tories.

In another WhatsApp conversation, Mr Case described Mr Sunak, who was Chancellor at the time, as “going crazy” on contact tracing in a row.

He also said Sir Alok Sharma, then business secretary, would be “mad” to oppose it.

The Cabinet Secretary is already under pressure over his role over Nadhim Zahawi’s nomination, partygate, Mr Johnson’s No10 decoration and the bullying allegations against Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab.

Mr Case was questioned about what he knew of Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs before Mr Sunak appointed him chairman of the Conservative Party. Mr Zahawi was forced to resign after an investigation by HMRC.

And the Times reported that Mr. Case was personally notified of a written complaint against Mr. Raab months before Mr. Sunak named him.