Opposition appoints candidate to challenge Erdogan DW 06/03/2023





Turkey’s opposition parties on Monday declared Kemal Kilicdaroglu as their candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the upcoming elections in May. However, disagreements had prevailed over the selection of Kilicdaroglu, with one of the largest parties in the opposition alliance refusing to endorse his nomination. Kilicdaroglu leads the centre-left Republican People’s Party (CHP). Why is there a split within the opposition? The nationalist IYI party, the second force in the alliance, on Monday proposed two other members of the CHP, the mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, and the mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas, as candidates for the vice-presidency. The CHP agreed to the compromise in an attempt to bring the opposition bloc together. IYI leader Meral Aksener had already said on Friday that she would not support Kilicdaroglu’s nomination and walked away from the six-party group. She had hoped that Imamoglu or Yavas would be the main candidates. The two mayors both outperformed their party leader in opinion polls. “I am sorry to say that since yesterday the Table of Six has lost its ability to reflect the will of the nation in its decisions,” Aksener told reporters after meeting senior IYI party officials. According to Aksener, Kilicdaroglu’s chances of victory are slim. One-man rule: Can Turkey survive Erdogan? To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video What does the opposition want? The bloc pledged in January to end the presidential system established by the country’s leader, Erdogan, and restore parliamentary rule. Erdogan has been in power for 20 years. He gained additional powers after winning the 2018 elections and abolishing the post of prime minister. According to the mandate of the opposition, the president would rather become a ceremonial leader. The incumbent would not belong to a political party, would be stripped of presidential power to issue executive orders, and serve a term of up to seven years. The alliance also announced that it would aim to tackle inflation and, within two years, reduce it to a single-digit percentage. Furthermore, it aims to pursue Turkey’s application for membership of the European Union and to restore the independence of the country’s central bank. Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu? Kilicdaroglu, 74, is the longtime leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, the CHP. His presidential nomination was backed by his own party and four other smaller alliance parties. He also has the support of mayors across the country. In the past 13 years as head of the CHP, Kilicdaroglu has failed to win a national election. aa/ar, rt (dpa, AP)

