



The Times writes that Johnson, who quit Number 10 last September, named his father as part of his resignation honors list. A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: We do not comment on honours. The newspaper reported Johnson’s nominations included up to 100 names and were considerably longer than those of his predecessors Theresa May and David Cameron, with the list currently being vetted by the Cabinet Office. Responding to the reports, SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said Johnson didn’t care about the system. READ MORE: SNP TUG asks leadership candidates to answer ‘ten key questions’ The idea that he could knight his own father and think he could get away with it sums up the man’s arrogance, he said. Sheppard added: His entire honors list should be removed without delay. This corrupt, crony-infested Westminster system, including the honors system, is completely outdated and inadequate. In 2021, Senior Conservative MP Caroline Nokes and a journalist publicly accused Stanley, a former MEP, of inappropriately touching them at Conservative Party conferences. He denied the incidents, saying he had no memory of Caroline Nokes. The former Prime Minister has previously been accused of cronyism after appointing his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage in 2020. In years past, May has named 60 people to her resignation honors list while Cameron has named 62. A spokesperson for Stanley did not comment on the appointment. It was also previously reported that Johnson was seeking to nominate four incumbent Tory MPs for a peerage, including Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Nadine Dorries, who has since announced she will step down as an MP.

