Xi Jinping attacks the United States

Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

WASHINGTON DC China’s annual parliamentary session began on Sunday March 5 in Beijing. The National People’s Assembly (NPC) is often described as a rubber stamp legislature because the body has yet to vote against a single bill. But that doesn’t mean nothing big will happen inside the Great Hall of the People in the next eight days. Indeed, Xi Jinping has already launched, according to state media, an unusual direct attack on the United States. Western countries led by the United States have implemented all-out containment, encirclement and repression against us, which poses unprecedented challenges to our country’s development, he said on March 6.

The NPC, which is attended by about 3,000 delegates, is part of what is known in China as the two sessions, along with the awkwardly named Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The latter, which kicked off on March 4, includes a number of high-profile Chinese businessmen and celebrities, such as former basketball star Yao Ming who, at 7ft 6in, is usually easy to find among the delegates and filmmaker Jackie Chan.

Gathered delegates attending the meetings will notionally review changes to legislation and government policies, with the NPC voting to confirm the appointment of top officials, including the president and prime minister, as well as the plan to spur recovery China’s economy over the coming year. In reality, however, the most important decisions have already been made, and the main focus of parliament will be to ratify Xi’s consolidation of power.

As I have written before, if Xi had followed the example of his predecessor Hu Jintao, he would have resigned as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Central Military Commission at the 20th Party Congress in October, and then handed over the presidency to this APN. (Xi holds three roles as China’s leader, with the presidency generally seen as the least important.) Instead, not only did he secure a third term in the first two roles in October, but he unveiled a new steering committee officially known as the Politburo Standing Committee filled with loyalists.

The NPC will mark the culmination of this process when Xi is elected for a third term as China’s president on March 10. There is no doubt that he will be confirmed in the role. Xi presided over the 2018 constitution review to remove the previous two-term limit on the presidency, the only one of his titles that was subject to limits (I wrote more about it here), meaning that there is no legal prohibition for him. remain in power indefinitely. In his speech to the party congress in October, Xi warned that China faces dangerous storms and stressed the importance of strong central leadership and party control to ensure the continued security and development of the country.

Meanwhile, his new Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who is known for his harsh statements, held his first press conference since taking office. He told reporters that the so-called competition from American parties is all-out containment and repression, a zero-sum game where you die and I live. He added: If the United States does not brake but continues to accelerate on the wrong track, no safety barrier can prevent the derailment, and there will surely be conflicts and confrontations.

Another key function of this parliamentary session is to confirm who will occupy the most important positions in government over the next five years. Xi is elevating more of his allies to leadership positions. Li Qiang, a former Shanghai party secretary and longtime Xi associate, is expected to be confirmed as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Li Keqiang. The latter came to power through a rival faction and was once seen as a possible leader of China, but is now stepping down after serving two five-year terms. (When term limits on the presidency were removed, restrictions on the premiership were left in place.)

Li Keqiang’s departure as prime minister, a role traditionally tasked with managing the economy, marks the end of any plausible opposition to Xi within the party’s upper ranks. In his last speech as prime minister on March 5, however, Li showed no signs of breaking with Xi, reinforcing warnings from leaders that external attempts to suppress and contain China are intensifying, and calling the armed forces to intensify military training and preparation throughout the world. advice. The NPC will also appoint a new deputy prime minister to replace Harvard-educated Liu He as China’s economic czar who is expected to be He Lifeng, another of Xi’s confidants and a new central bank governor.

On Sunday, Li Keqiang set the GDP growth target for the coming year at about 5 percent, the lowest target in decades, as Beijing attempts to revive China’s faltering economy after nearly three years of tight pandemic controls. Consumer demand, which Beijing hoped would drive this recovery after the reversal of the zero Covid policy ended most restrictions in December, has so far remained weak, as has demand from markets for export in a slowing global economy. Meanwhile, China’s military spending is expected to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, with a 7.2 percent increase this year, according to a draft budget released to the NPC.

Perhaps most importantly, this congress will be used to implement what Xi has promised will be aggressive government restructuring, including far-reaching changes that will bring the financial and tech sectors under firmer party control. . The outcome will have a profound influence on the country’s economy and society, Xi told senior officials at a meeting in February. In a closed-door meeting during the congress on March 6, Xi reportedly urged private companies to be wealthy and responsible as well as patriotic in its pursuit of common prosperity for all and all citizens, which some analysts say could portend further repression and greater intervention of the state in the private sector.

The NPC has never been an exercise in true democracy, but Xi seems determined to use this year’s parliamentary session to further strengthen party authority over China, as well as his own. Facing a range of challenges from reviving economic growth to deteriorating relations with the United States, Xi appears to view increasing central control and elevating more of his cronies as the first step towards a solution. . Instead, the danger is that he’s only making the problem worse and removing the last shackles to his power.

