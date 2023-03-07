Politics
Plumpang, Because of Jokowi or Anies?
The Pertamina Depot fire in Plumpang, North Jakarta (Jakut), still leaves many questions. In fact, the debate on social media (medsos) leads to the question of who is considered more responsible, namely between Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Anies Baswedan who both served as governors of DKI Jakarta.
PinterPolitik.com
your fault. your fault. Just Delicious, Your Fault Project Pop, Maramaramara (2008)
WHO NIH of your children born in the 90s and 2000s? I certainly still remember Yeah with songs from Project Pop.
How can I not? This music group is arguably one of the most unique musicians of their time, perhaps even today. With texts and music different from others, Project Pop is a musician stand out on time.
Their mainstay is lyrics and theme songs that are closely related to everyday life and tragedy. An example is the song Maramaramara (2008) which is quoted at the beginning of the article.
This song with gambarine How the quarrels between the two parties are more and more interminable when each ego is more and more put forward Yeah. Until Yeahin the song’s lyrics, the members of Project Pop blame each other and tell each other to apologize.
Yes, it’s called the ego. If ego and the desire to win alone dominate, the problem will never end.
This situation can occur in the world of politics, especially with regard to incidents fire Deposit Pertamina Of PlumpangNorth Jakarta (Jakut), which killed 17 people and burned many victims.
– Advertisement –
How can I not? The period of mourning caused by the incident has not ended, the political debate immediately spilled over into social networks (social networks). The debate that took place was who the figure of the former governor of DKI Jakarta should be more responsible, namely between Joko Widodo (Jokowi) And Anies Baswedan.
Indeed, the victims of the fire were residents of Kampung Tanah Merah, which is said to be illegal land. However, even though it is illegal, a number of residents have actually built buildings there.
As a result, it had become a political issue. In 2012, for example, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who at the time was still a candidate for the post of governor (cagub) of DKI Jakarta, signed a political contract with the inhabitants in which one of the points discussed was the legalization land use and ownership certificates.
This contract also continued with the supply of 1,665 identity cards (KTP) and 715 family cards (KK) to the inhabitants of the district. However, Pak Jokowi also said that issuing a KTP is not a basis for claiming land.
No only Jokowi, Pak Anies also signed a political contract in 2016 with residents of Kampung Tanah Merah. Pak Anies eventually issued a building permit (IMB) for the area with no land ownership base.
Hmmif you want to be objective NIH yes, each definitely has their respective role to meet the interests of the residents of Kampung Tanah Merah. Yes, everyone wants to be able to find common ground on the land dispute between the inhabitants and Pertamina.
The problem now is precisely how this catastrophe will end up becoming a political commodity in view of the presidential election (Pilpres) of 2024. In the words of ME Hrhager in his article titled Political Implications of Natural Disasters: Regime Consolidation and Political Contestationdisasters and incidents of this type are often politicized for certain political purposes.
Instead of blaming each other, it is better to think about how to prevent this disaster from happening again in the future, starting from control policies to risk management. Whether that’s iton the right, the solution becomes more efficient.
– Advertisement –
If you blame yourself but In effect each of them has their respective role, yes, we get angry in the style of the Project Pop song at the beginning of the article, that’s for sure No will end Yeah. Lagu Project Pop aha closed with lyrics that read, That Maramaramara No need. Nevermind his anger Haste Please hurry up. If you guys when Yeah do அருக்க்குர்ரு-nya? (A43)
