IND vs AUS: Narendra Modi Stadium gears up for cricket diplomacy but can it break Test match attendance record?

IND vs. OFF: From the giant poster at the stadium’s VIP entrance, the Prime Ministers of India and Australia – Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese – watch cricketers practice on the nets. On Thursday they will be there in person to see them play the first session of a Test that has an unprecedented political shadow cast over it.

A busy local cricket official, while ignoring his constantly ringing mobile phone, says the usual preparation for an international match is well underway and they are now awaiting instructions from the Prime Minister’s Office of the two countries so that they can get an idea of ​​how events unfolded on Thursday morning.

“We will be briefed on PM protocol tonight and that will trigger another chain of activity. It is a unique event in the world. When did you hear of two PMs watching a live cricket match? From our side, we want to make sure the stadium is full,” he said.

However, cricket diplomacy is not new to the subcontinent. The heads of state of India and Pakistan have over the years relied on cricket to make political statements. Australian Prime Ministers since the days of Don Bradman have been known to be cricket fans and have turned up in crowded stadiums on match days.

Poster welcoming Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the 4th Test cricket match between India and Australia. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

With abnormally low ticket fares of around 90% priced at Rs 200 and Rs 350, Narendra Modi Stadium on Day 1 is expected to be close to its full capacity of 1,32,000. “There is a lot of interest across the state. In the next few days, we will take stock of ticket sales and in case there are unsold tickets, we will give them to companies or invite schoolchildren, ”explains an official.

“The problem is that these are school exam days.”

People involved in ticket distribution share some interesting data about the game. You have to understand that since the two PMs are here, the whole ticketing equation changes. In a normal match, the total stadium staff was 4,000 and that included everyone from the vendors, security and other officials. Once it was announced that the PMs would be there, the number jumped to 14,000,” he says.

The signs are already there. The police presence is gradually increasing day by day and the parking lots at the sprawling stadium are also packed. Ground workers also work extra shifts. Just beyond the gate to the stadium’s main hall that opens to the ground, workmen are busy mounting Modi-Albanese on iron frames. Once the delicate framing work is done, they place the VVIP billboard next to the viewfinder. As the strength of the workers increases, the posters are made to sprawl at the edge of the floor. This is very close to where India’s near defenders are crouched down, practicing to hold the sharp edges.

With the fielding drills complete for the day, players head to the aiming screen, peering at posters with giant faces of politicians. They nudge each other, point to their respective PMs as they head for the nets. Would the presence of high-profile guests, along with the hype and the formal introduction and handshakes with the teams, distract the cricketers before the final test of the series which would decide their place in the final of the test world championship? Indian coach Rahul Dravid said no.

I do not think so. These guys are professionals. They are used to playing in front of large crowds. They’re used to a lot of noise happening in and around what’s going on in the game. It’s not the first time. I don’t think it will be very difficult for them to turn on and play Test cricket,” Dravid said.

He further added that on the cricket side, they were looking forward to an exciting week ahead. “We are one in the series and we will try to maintain it or do better. Try to see if we can qualify for the WTC Finals on our own and not rely on others. We trained very well, we had very good conversations and the boys are really up for it. I don’t think it will be a big distraction.

For some, the awe-inspiring atmosphere may even be inspiring. Rookie Aussie spinner Todd Murphy, the tour’s real find for visitors, is one of them.

“I think everyone is looking forward to these opportunities where you can play in front of this kind of audience. It will be a great atmosphere. Something a little bit different. I didn’t really know what opportunities I would have at the start of the tour, so I was just trying to enjoy it.

In case the biggest stadium in the world manages to cross a lakh, it will break the world record for attendance in a one-day test match. The previous record stands at 91,112 for a 2013–14 Ashes match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In India, cricketers and politicians have a knack for attracting thousands, it remains to be seen if their combined attraction manages a lakh.