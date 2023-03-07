Trump, vowing retaliation, predicts second term out of spite





Donald J. Trump has peddled in the language of revenge for decades, from his days as a New York developer swearing an eye for an eye in the real estate business to wading through a book of enemies in 2022 as he sought to oust every last Republican who voted for his impeachment. Four down and six to go, he clapped in a statement as one of them was defeated.

But even though revenge has long been a part of his public persona, Mr. Trump’s speech Saturday at the Conservative Political Action Conference was striking how explicitly he signaled that any return to the White House would amount to a term of spite.

In 2016, I said, I am your voice, Mr. Trump told the crowd at National Harbor, Maryland. Today, I add: I am your warrior. I am your vigilante. And for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution.

He repeated the sentence to emphasize: I am your retribution.

Presenting the 2024 election as a terrible moment in a fight us against them the final battle, as he said, Mr Trump has moved in an uncharted direction for American politics, talking openly about harnessing the power of the presidency. for political reprisals.

His threatening statement landed differently following pro-Trump crowds storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a last-ditch effort to keep him in power. The idea that Mr Trump’s supporters might be incited to violence is no longer hypothetical, as it was in 2016 when he urged a rally audience to get rid of hecklers. The Capitol attack underscored that its most bigoted supporters take its lies and claims of victimhood seriously and are prepared to act on them.

While Mr. Trump has long walked to a transgressive line, he has often managed to avoid crossing it unambiguously, leaving his intentions just uncertain enough to allow his supporters to say he is being abused or misinterpreted.

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Mr Trump, said the speech was a call for political action to defeat Democrats who have put their collective boot to Americans’ throats, adding: Anyone who thinks otherwise is either being dishonest. , or outright lies because they know President Trump continues to be a threat to the political establishment.

But John Bolton, a national security adviser under Mr Trump who later publicly broke with him, had no doubts what the former president meant on Saturday. I think he’s talking about retaliation he would impose on people who come across him, said Mr Bolton, who has also served as an ambassador to the United Nations. The reference was not to Mr. Trump’s supporters, Mr. Bolton said, but to Mr. Trump himself.

It would be, above all, to get revenge on people he thinks deserve some kind of punishment for not doing what he tells them to do, Mr Bolton said. And it’s a great group of people.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Map 1 of 7

The race begins. Four years after a historically high number of candidates ran for president, the field for the 2024 campaign is starting small and expected to be led by the same two men who ran last time: President Biden and the former President Donald J. Trump. Here’s who’s entered the race so far and who else might be running:

Donald Trump. The former president is running to reclaim the post he lost in 2020. Although his influence is somewhat diminished within the Republican Party and he faces several legal investigations, he retains a large and committed base of supporters, and he could be helped in the primary by several challengers splitting a limited anti-Trump vote.

Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador under Mr Trump presented herself as part of a new generation of leaders and highlighted her experience living as the daughter of Indian immigrants. She has long been considered a rising star in the GOP, but her appeal in the party has waned amid her recurring embrace of Mr. Trump.

President Biden. Although Mr. Biden has not officially declared his candidacy for a second term and Democrats have been very reluctant to know whether he should seek re-election given his age, it is widely expected that he will present. If he does, Mr. Bidens’ strategy is to portray the race as a competition between a seasoned leader and a conspiratorial opposition.

Marianne Williamson. The self-help author and former spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey is the first Democrat to officially enter the race. Launching her second presidential campaign, Ms Williamson called Mr Biden a weak choice and said the party should not fear a primary. Few Democratic politicians take his entry into the race seriously.

After Mr. Bolton’s public falling out with Mr. Trump, the former ambassador wrote a detailed book about his time working for the president, describing his behavior as obstructing justice as a way of life and portraying Mr. Trump as being constantly transactional. When Mr Trump could not persuade a federal judge to block the books from publication, he threatened Mr Bolton on Twitter.

Mr. Trump’s comments on Saturday were in his prepared remarks, rather than being extemporaneous. His aides seemed pleased with the inherently sinister tone. The remarks were quickly packaged and pinned to his War Room campaign Twitter page, and I Am Your Retribution, in all capital letters, was made into the subject line of a fundraising email.

Mr. Trump’s speech was peppered with allusions to Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, so far the main threat to him winning another nomination. He referred, for example, to some members of our party who have been open to cuts to Social Security. I wonder who it could be, Mr. Trump scoffed.

Presenting himself as a warrior was another reminder that Mr. Trump is generally determined not to let anyone, including a Florida governor fresh out of clashes with Disney and the College Board, show more force than the former president in the war with the left and its perceived allies.

How Times reporters cover politics. We rely on our journalists to be independent observers. So while Times staffers can vote, they are not allowed to support or campaign for political candidates or causes. This includes participating in marches or rallies in support of a movement or donating money or raising funds for any political candidate or electoral cause.

Facing investigations in two states and in two cases overseen by the Justice Department, Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted that the justice system should not be trusted, portraying himself and his supporters as the true arbiters of justice. Mr Trump said the same day that he would not quit the presidential race if indicted.

Mr. Bolton underlined another part of Mr. Trump’s speech: this is it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we have no country left.

I think it’s also a signal that he won’t accept a second defeat, the same way he didn’t accept the first defeat, Mr Bolton said of Mr Trump’s election lies . Mr Bolton suggested that Mr Trump’s efforts to stay in power were not a well-oiled plan, but a series of daily impulses he acted on. But what Mr. Trump is saying now, Mr. Bolton said, is different.

Essentially, Mr Bolton said, the former president is pretty much calling for something akin to civil insurrection.

Mick Mulvaney, who served as Mr Trump’s acting chief of staff, saw the speech in terms of its potential to discourage general election voters who rejected the former president in 2020.

It’s a big line for his die-hard supporters, said Mr. Mulvaney, who attended a recent donor retreat hosted by Mr. DeSantis. But he just dropped another two points with Suburban Midwest Women.

Planning is already underway for 2025 if Mr. Trump wins the White House again. Advisers discussed reimposing a Trump-era executive order, known as Schedule F, that would give the president sweeping power to replace what were traditionally civil servants embedded in the bureaucracy. federal.

Mr. Trump alluded to those efforts on Saturday.

I will erase the deep state completely, he said, I will shoot, he continued, before being interrupted by applause and USA! UNITED STATES! songs. I will fire the unelected bureaucrats and shadow forces who have militarized our justice system like it has never been before.

Mr Trump has sought for decades to play the role of victim and has vowed revenge on those who cross his path, beginning in 1973 with the Justice Department’s first investigation into what he called housing practices racially discriminatory practices in his family business, a matter he eventually settled. He cried foul in August when the FBI searched his private club, Mar-a-Lago, for classified documents he had failed to turn over despite a grand jury subpoena. And he spoke out against that investigation and the state investigations in New York and Georgia, denouncing the two prosecutors in those states who are black as racist for investigating him.

Jason Stanley, a Yale professor who wrote the book How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them, said the danger of undermining faith in the rule of law was that it left little alternative to overthrow or the overthrow of the system itself.

This is the final battle, Mr. Trump said on Saturday. They know it, I know it, you know it, everyone knows it.

Dr Stanley said such language was all the more remarkable given the context of January 6. He says it’s a war, he said. There is no law against chaos, only chaos against its enemies, your enemies.

He added bluntly, Trump is engaging in fascist rhetoric.

Last month, Hugh Hewitt, the conservative radio host, asked Mr Trump directly if he would use the powers of the presidency to punish the people who punished you.

No, I wouldn’t, Mr. Trump said, before delving into the matter. I would get a revenge tour, if you want to know the truth, he said, but I wouldn’t do that.

Demanding unquestioning loyalty and promising retaliation if he doesn’t get it is such a part of his career that former employees of his company often say the public still doesn’t fully understand what he is capable of.

Given the chance, I will take revenge on some people who have been disloyal to me, Mr. Trump told Charlie Rose in a November 1992 interview about those who had crossed paths with him during his recent financial difficulties.

A dissident board member he was dealing with, Mr Trump said, was eventually fired after being hit in the head with a cannon.

What was the cannon? asked Mr. Rose.

The cannon, Mr. Trump replied, was me.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/03/07/us/politics/trump-2024-president.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos