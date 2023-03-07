POLL: Is Boris Johnson right to propose his father to the knighthood? | Politics | News





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed his father Stanley Johnson be knighted as part of his resignation honors list. This decision has been criticized for discrediting the honors system, but what do you think? Vote in our poll.

The former leader of the Conservative Party, who resigned last September, has put forward no less than 100 names for the awards, which are awaiting approval from the Cabinet Office honors committee, according to The temperature. A spokesman for the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip said: We do not comment on honours. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer called Stanley Johnson’s appointment absolutely outrageous. He said on a conference call on LBC Radio: The idea of ​​Boris Johnson appointing his father a knighthood, you only have to say it to realize how ridiculous it is. He continued: That’s classic of a man like Johnson. I mean, I think the public will think that’s absolutely outrageous. The idea that a former Prime Minister bestows honors on his father for his services to what? READ MORE: Date set for Boris’ Partygate showdown with 24-page document released

IF YOU DON’T SEE THE SURVEY ABOVE, CLICK HERE Only Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has the power to refuse nominations. Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain called on Mr Sunak to veto the list to stop the Conservative Party rewarding Boris Johnson for failure, lies and corruption. She said: If future honors lists are to have any shred of credibility, Sunak must step in and veto this list. Honors should be reserved for those who have gone above and beyond to contribute to our country. Boris Johnson’s attempt to bestow this recognition on his father pokes fun at it all. Mr Sunak’s spokesman said there were no plans to change the honors system. They explained: There are longstanding rules that protect the honors process. To my knowledge, there are no plans to change these. It is a fact that outgoing prime ministers are able to appoint people this way. So what do you think? Should Stanley Johnson be knighted? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1743235/boris-johnson-honours-father-stanley-johnson-knighthood-poll-spt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos