Tucker Carlson Releases Edited Footage January 6, Calls Rioters ‘Tourists’ – Rolling Stone





Last month, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson was granted exclusive access to more than 44,000 hours of Capitol Hill surveillance footage from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. On Monday evening, Carlson released the first installment of his analysis of the tapes, telling viewers that the vast majority of protesters who stormed into the Capitol on Jan. 6 were not insurgents but “orderly and meek” tourists.

Carlson opened his Monday night monologue by reiterating the network’s claims of 2020 election malfeasance, stating that “the 2020 election was a grave betrayal of American democracy given the facts that have since emerged about that election. . No honest person can deny that.

From this starting point, Carlson used selected clips without timestamps to paint a picture of peaceful protesters being targeted by the Justice Department and the Democratic Party. Carlson’s use of the footage essentially amounted to a statement that because Fox had identified footage of intruders walking around, nothing gross actually happened at the Capitol on January 6.

The Fox host and his guests created an image of peaceful protesters, who were ushered into the Capitol by police officers and spent their time exploring the complex with an air of “reverence.” Charlie Hurt, appearing as a guest on the show, falsely claimed there was “no evidence” that the rioters inside the Capitol were armed.

Carlson said members of the January 6 Committee “lied about what they saw and then hid the evidence from the public, as well as from the January 6 defendants and their attorneys.”

The episode rehashed many issues that Carlson previously covered, the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, protester Ray Epps’ alleged affiliation with federal law enforcement, and Ashli’s death. Babbitt, of whom Carlson said his team was unable to obtain footage. of. Editor’s Choice

Oddly, the episode featured plenty of footage of rioters crossing police lines, smashing windows and doors, and fighting with cops. Carlson would use these images to argue that images of violent rioters were a propaganda tool used to portray all rioters as violent, while the majority were simply rushing around the Capitol. Looking at the breadth of the charges against those who illegally entered the Capitol on January 6, the narrative falls apart. Only about half of the estimated 2,000 attendees have been charged, with the majority of them committing nonviolent offenses including trespassing, disorderly conduct and obstructing official process. Relatively few of those convicted have been sentenced to prison.

McCarthy’s decision to provide exclusive access to the footage to Carlson and his team has prompted a bipartisan backlash against the couple, especially given Carlson’s well-established habit of obscuring and minimizing the events of Jan. 6 to the antenna.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the decision a “gross breach of security that endangers the hardworking women and men of the United States Capitol Police,” in a memo to Democrats. of the House, and told CNN it was “unclear” to him that law enforcement had a chance to verify the footage and assess the security risks before Carlson got there. have access.

Other Republican operatives expressed outrage that the footage was given exclusively to Fox News. The MyPillow CEO previously told Rolling Stone that he planned to sue for access. Newsmax host Eric Bolling, another longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, wondered on air “why not other media? Why not Newsmax? Why did he just give this information to a single host, on a single wired network? »

The answer is relatively clear: Carlson has spent the past two years covering up the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His claims range from false claims that those who broke down the Capitol doors in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s certification were just “old people who showed up with signs,” to calling the whole of the “false flag” attack event. Related

In November 2021, Carlson produced a three-part “documentary” titled Patriot Purge, which argued that Jan. 6 — and the consequences for its participants — was part of a national war on terror against conservatives and an attempted purge of “legacy Americans”. The heavily produced series went so far as to liken the arrest of riot participants to the torture and mistreatment of inmates at Abu Ghraib prison.

Carlson’s own treatment of the events of January 6 is the vanguard of a large-scale Republican effort to rewrite the day’s events, an effort that stems from the highest echelons of the party.

During the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, McCarthy called Trump and begged him to call the rioters, and shortly after said the former president ‘bears responsibility’ for the attack. in a speech to the House, despite voting against Biden. certificate itself. In the years since, McCarthy and the GOP’s focus has shifted to making sure their own asses are covered from the aftermath of the Capitol attack.

House Republicans have been linked to meetings and planning sessions with organizers of the riot-turned-rally, and more than 100 Republican caucus members have backed Trump’s efforts to usurp the 2020 election results. Jan. 6 Restricted voted to make ethical referrals against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Arizona), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

It was in this climate that McCarthy turned over thousands of hours of footage to a Fox News production team, at a time when the network itself is facing intense public scrutiny for its role in spreading false electoral allegations and conspiracies.

Fox News is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems, which is seeking damages for airing harmful conspiracies about the company’s role in the 2020 election. A February filing revealed that numerous network stars, including Carlson, had privately denounced the conspiracies pushed by their guests and themselves on the air. In a Nov. 13, 2021 text conversation with his producers, Carlson said Trump had to “concede” and “there wasn’t enough fraud to change the outcome.” Yet throughout the previous week, Carlson and his guests had been ramping up allegations of voter fraud in his program.

In a separate filing released in late February, Fox Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch admitted in a deposition that the network’s hosts approved of the voter fraud allegations despite Fox’s board of directors denying it. Murdoch acknowledged that he could have limited the network’s coverage, but instead pushed back against hosts and analysts who exposed conspiracies aired on the channel.

Thanks to the Dominion lawsuit, it looks like at least some of the chickens are going home to collect payment from Fox. The network’s longstanding legal mantra that their hosts are “artists” who the public cannot trust to provide truthful coverage may be shattered, but the network’s reputation remains. McCarthy chose to give the footage to Carlson precisely because Carlson would process it in the way most beneficial to the GOP’s Jan. 6 narrative.

