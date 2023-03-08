Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan again evades hearing in Toshakhana case and avoids arrest





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 7, 2023 failed to appear in an Islamabad court for the fourth time in the Toshakhana case, even as the court refused to quash the arrest warrant against him.

Former Prime Minister Sher Afzal Marwat’s lawyer, who appeared in court, said Khan, 70, was ill and disabled after being injured in the Wazirabad attack.

Mr Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he received as prime minister at a cut price from the state custodian called Toshakhana, and selling them to profit.

Mr Marwat said a “global spectacle has been created regarding Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), whose party challenged on March 6, 2023 in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the term of issued against him for failing to appear before a District and Sessions Court in Islamabad.

Asking the court to give a date next week to hear the case, Mr Marwat maintained that he would provide the power of attorney within a day or two.

Taking to Twitter on March 6, 2023, Mr Khan criticized Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government and said it was behind a total of 76 court cases – so far – brought against him.

This is what happens when a group of criminals are imposed on a nation by those lacking in intelligence, morals and ethics, he tweeted.

The ousted prime minister’s lawyer said it would be easier for the PTI leader to appear in district court next week.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer requested that the hearing be rescheduled to March 9, 2023, which Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha justified and said that the cricketer-turned-politician will have to appear before the IHC on that date.

Imran Khan will certainly appear in Islamabad High Court on March 9, Ranjha repeated.

Judge Zafar Iqbal then remarked that in other words, Imran Khan will not appear in court even on March 9.

Speaking, Mr Ranjha urged that action be taken against Khan and questioned whether an ordinary citizen also enjoyed such relief from appearing in court.

Imran Khan appears in court only when he wants to, Mr Ranja said.

Arguing that Mr. Khan was mocking the judicial system, Mr. Ranjha added that on behalf of Mr. Khan, a request for continued exemption had been filed and the exemption had also been granted.

The court held that the case would be handled according to law.

The ECP attorney said Thursday should be the deadline to submit the PTI attorneys’ letter and conduct the next hearing.

Ordering Mr Marwat to submit his letter, the Additional Sessions Judge then adjourned the hearing until 2 p.m.

Stating that Mr Khan had been to other courts but did not appear before them, the judge asked his lawyer to name a case that had lasted so long in the court for additional sessions.

Head of PTI on March 6, 2023 moved IHC against non-releasable arrest warrant ordered by Islamabad Sessions Court in Toshakhana case.

His lawyer Ali Bukhari in the petition before the IHC requested the cancellation of the warrant, arguing that it was illegal to issue a non-releasable warrant.

The IHC then gave Mr Khan another opportunity to choose a date to appear in court in the Toshakhana (gift deposit) case.

The court also noted that the warrants were not issued for arrests but to lay charges against Mr. Khan.

You appear in court to make charges and then ask for an exemption, Judge Farooq said. The law is the same for everyone. What can the court do? The court must adopt a legal procedure, he added, saying Mr Khan was due to appear in session court today (March 6, 2023) but he did not.

You say, when will it appear? asked the judge. Imran Khan is also due to appear before me. He can come on March 9 and also appear before the Court of Sessions.

Here, the PTI lawyer said that Mr Khan had suffered serious security threats, to which the judge replied that the judges in the court received threats “every day” and asked him if he should close the IHC because of this.

Mr Khan’s lawyer said he would consult with the head of the PTI and get ‘instructions’ on how to proceed ‘within half an hour’. The lawyer said he would speak to Khan via video link due to “security concerns”.

The court adjourned the hearing for half an hour.

The Islamabad Court of Sessions had previously rejected, on March 7, 2023, the request to quash Mr Khan’s arrest warrant.

Mr Khan had argued that withdrawing the summons would give him a fair opportunity to appear and defend himself in the case, but the judge said the PTI chief had ‘willfully avoided’ his appearance.

Mr Khan has already skipped arraignment hearings in the Islamabad Sessions Court three times in the case.

In his asset declarations, he is accused of concealing details of gifts he kept from the Toshakhana, a repository where gifts given to government officials by foreign officials are kept.

The Islamabad Sessions Court Judge had issued warrants for Mr Khan’s arrest on February 28, 2023 and adjourned the hearing until March 7, 2023.

On March 5, 2023, a police team from Islamabad was dispatched to Mr. Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore with the court summons. However, the police returned empty-handed after the head of the PTI escaped arrest.

Separately, Islamabad police on Monday filed a complaint against Khan and 150 of his party members for preventing law enforcement officials from enforcing a court order against the ousted prime minister in the Toshakhana case. .

Police met stiff resistance from Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists outside Mr Khan’s residence in Zaman Park.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in October last year ruled that he had made false statements and misrepresentations regarding Toshakhana’s gifts.

The ECP later applied to the Court of Sessions in Islamabad to prosecute Mr Khan under criminal law for concealing the sale of gifts.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April 2022 after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his decisions independent foreign policy statements on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Mr Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

