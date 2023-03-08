Inaugurating Mayapada Hospital in Bandung, President Joko Widodo appreciates green hospital concept

BANDUNG- President Joko Widodo attended and inaugurated the grand launch of Bandung Mayapada Hospital, located at Jalan Terusan Buah Batu No.5, Bandung on Monday (6/3).

President Joko Widodo appreciates the green hospital concept promoted by Bandung Mayapada Hospital and hopes that the establishment of Bandung Mayapada Hospital will reduce the number of Indonesian citizens seeking treatment abroad.

The President accompanied by Dato Sri Prof. Dr. Tahir and Jonathan Tahir toured the hospital facilities.

“According to the data currently received, almost 2 million people still choose to travel abroad for treatment. A million of them seek treatment in Malaysia. About 750,000 people seek treatment in Singapore, and the rest seek treatment in Japan, the United States and other countries. This causes us to lose 165 trillion rupees in foreign currency due to Indonesian citizens seeking treatment abroad. So I agreed to build this kind of modern hospital, said the president.

The President also said that another problem we face in the health sector is the lack of specialist and sub-specialist doctors.

President Joko Widodo and his wife visited green environment around the hospital.

I ordered the Minister of Health to speed up the training of medical specialists, including the repair of incomplete hospital facilities. I hope that in the future, hospitals in various regions of Indonesia can provide better services to the community. Other issues include ordering the education minister to speed up and increase the training of medical specialists as well as facilitate learning, he said.

Present at the inauguration of the hospital was First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo, Founder and CEO of Mayapada Group Dato Sri Prof. Dr. Tahir, Mayapada Healthcare Group CEO Jonathan Tahir, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, BPJS Senior Director Kesehatan Ali Ghufron Mukti, Jakarta and Bandung Chinese Community Leaders Paulus Utomo, Herman Widjaja, Zhuang Jun Qin, Huang Ji Yu and other personalities.

In addition, the doctors and nurses of the Mayapada Hospital and the management staff of the Mayapada Bank, which number nearly 300 people.

Jonathan Tahir, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and other personalities planted trees.

During the grand launch procession, Bandung Mayapada Hospital, through the Tahir Foundation, donated IDR 5 billion to BPJS Health to help people gain better access to healthcare services.

Jonathan Tahir said the inauguration and grand launch of Mayapada Hospital in Bandung reflected his commitment to the expansion stages of Mayapada Hospital in West Java.

Mayapada Hospital Bandung is the sixth hospital established by Mayapada Healthcare. While the others are in Tangerang, Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, Bogor, Kuningan, Jakarta. In November 2021. After the establishment of the fifth Mayapada Hospital in Surabaya in November 2021, we established the Mayapada Bandung Hospital, which is our first green hospital themed hospital. We are also fully committed to achieving Greenship & EDGE certification to provide quality and quality healthcare services especially for the people of Bandung, West Java and surrounding areas, explained Jonathan Tahir.

(left-right) Jonathan Tahir, Ali Ghufron Mukti and Krisna in the symbolic donation procession to BPJS.

BPJS Senior Director for Health, Ali Ghufron Mukti, expressed in his speech his gratitude for the donation given by the Tahir Foundation to BPJS.

He thinks it can help more disadvantaged citizens get better medical services.

“Japan’s BPJS services in the future will be more comprehensive after the reform. The benefits of the BPJS today are very different from those of 5 or even 10 years ago. People can even use their ID cards only to see doctors in public hospitals or private hospitals, he added.

These specialists include an oncologist for cancer, a heart and blood vessel specialist, a neurologist for stroke, and a nephrologist for kidney disease. As known, the four leading causes of death in Indonesia are also the biggest burden on health costs of BPJS, namely heart disease, cancer, stroke and kidney disease.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the top four causes of death in Indonesia are heart disease, stroke, cancer and kidney disease.

The cost of treating these four diseases is also very high. These four diseases cause the death of many patients in our country every year. It is hoped that national hospitals can add more sophisticated instruments for this disease. So that more patients can be saved.

“Currently, Indonesia is also experiencing a shortage of medical specialists for these four diseases. About 400 medical specialists are needed each year. But less than 50 specialists graduate each year. It is hoped that various major hospitals will be able to provide more medical specialists through the scholarship scheme, the health minister added.

After finishing his speech, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, BPJS Senior Director Kesehatan Ali Ghufron Mukti and Mayapada Healthcare Group CEO Jonathan Tahir symbolically planted tree seeds.

Environmentally friendly hospital

The Mayapada Hospital in Bandung will be an environmentally friendly hospital, the construction of which will be in accordance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

Mayapada Hospital in Bandung has an area of ​​over 2.5 hectares with a green area of ​​15% of the total land and bicycle parking, as well as the implementation of energy efficiency such as maximizing light natural through the use of large windows. in the hospital area, so no additional light is needed.

In addition to using non-toxic building and interior materials, it provides green space in the hospital area. Mayapada Hospital Bandung can provide comfort, safety and a calming atmosphere to patients, so that patients can focus on getting the best possible treatment.

President Joko Widodo and his wife took a photo with Dato Sri Prof. Dr Tahir, Jonathan Tahir and the management and doctors of Mayapada Hospital in Bandung.

One of them is to provide a 24-hour emergency service that is always ready to deal with emergency situations. Such as stroke, heart, trauma or emergency accident as support for emergency installation process. This separates infected patients from non-infectious patients.

The Mayapada Hospital in Bandung (MHBD) just opened its doors last Wednesday (22/2) and can accommodate more than 200 patients. bed and provide services to residents of Bandung, West Java and surrounding areas.

Mayapada Hospital Bandung offers rooms ranging from Presidential Suite to General Class or Class 3. One of the services that characterizes Mayapada Hospital Bandung is the Center of Excellence i.e. Tahir Neuroscience Center , Tahir Uro-Nephrology Center, Cardiovascular Center, Oncology Center, Gastrohepatology, Orthopedic Center, Obstetrics and Gynecology Center, Pediatric Center and others.

Where several medical specialists join and contribute to a complete service integrated with each other. jhk/de

