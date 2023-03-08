PM Modi reveals evidence that confirms people’s faith in his government





Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a post-budget webinar on improving the efficiency of financial services to create opportunities for growth Highlighting the increase in the tax base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that it is proof that people have faith in the BJP-led central government and believe their tax is being spent for good. audience. Modi said this while addressing the tenth post-budget webinar on the topic of improving the efficiency of financial services to create opportunities for growth. Dwelling on the post-budget narrative related to taxation, the Prime Minister said that unlike in the past, the tax burden has decreased significantly in India due to GST, reduction in income tax and corporate tax, which led to better tax collection. In 2013-2014, the gross tax revenue was around Rs. 11 lakh crore, which may reach Rs. 33 lakh crore in 2023-24, an increase of 200%. The number of individual tax returns filed increased from 3.5 crore to 6.5 crore from 2013-14 to 2020-21, Modi said. Paying taxes is such a duty, which is directly related to nation building. The increase in the tax base is proof that people have confidence in the government and that they believe that the tax paid is spent for the public good, the Prime Minister underlined. Referring to the massive increase in capital spending in the budget to the tune of Rs 10 lakh crore and the dynamism induced by Prime Minister Gatishakti Masterpaln, Prime Minister Modi stressed the need to support the private sector which is working for the advancement of different geographical areas. and economic sectors. Today, I would also like to call on the country’s private sector to increase its investments as well as the government so that the country derives maximum benefit, he added. The Prime Minister further stated that the benefits of India’s economic development should reach all classes and people and urged all stakeholders to work with this vision. He also insisted on creating a large pool of well-trained professionals. I want you all to discuss these futuristic ideas in detail, Prime Minister Modi concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/economy/pm-modi-reveals-about-proof-that-confirms-peoples-faith-in-his-govt-check-what-he-said-article-98482764 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos