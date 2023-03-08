Reviews | What does DeSantis have that Trump doesn’t?





The key to political identity theft is to bring something new into the mix. Kennedy brought Kennedyness, Reagan brought star power, and Trump brought charisma. So what’s so special about DeSantis? Is it more of a louder echo than a new choice? Trump and DeSantis are not identical politicians. DeSantis flies with the hawks in foreign policy, or did until recently; Trump practices intervention avoidance. Both oppose abortion, but DeSantis is overtaking Trump on the issue with a 15-week ban in Florida that allows no exceptions for incest, rape or human trafficking. DeSantis coexists with his former GOP congressional brethren while Trump has made many enemies on the Hill; the two quibble over trade; and they probably have different fast food preferences. The biggest separation between the two comes from the politics of Covid-19. Trump has been cast as a vaccine salesman because he started the Warp Speed ​​effort while DeSantis molded himself (eventually) as the leader of the shutdown resistance and increasingly skeptical vis- regarding vaccines.

If their greatest differences are now essentially stylistic, how can they be differentiated from a distance and favored one over the other? Which is more eligible? This one may not be clear either. To plunder one of Marshall McLuhan’s contributions to the art of taxonomy, Trump is hot while DeSantis is cool. Trump shouts and gestures. He incites. He plays the game on instinct. He excels in attacks on social networks. He dubs people (Tiny D and Ron DisHonest are the most recent examples of his potential work) and directly ridicules them. DeSantis takes the names of his political enemies but rarely says them. And Trump can’t help but offend, even when he tries to walk in a straight line.

DeSantis’ freshness speaks to the frigidity of his law schooling at Yale and Harvard. He climbs many of the same political stairs as Trump, but takes one deliberate step after another instead of jumping three at a time. He shuts down the press instead of confronting it directly. DeSantis rarely exceeds his political goals, while Trump often has to strafe to score a hit. DeSantis is measured when Trump is anarchic, reserved where Trump is maniacal. DeSantis cultivates looking smart while Trump doesn’t care to look stupid if it draws applause. He is known to be aloof, while Trump loves crowds.

Positioning himself as a cooler, re-skinned Trump, DeSantis offers an option for voters who still want to swing with Trump but have grown weary of his 24/7 show. In pitching his case to voters, DeSantis has deliberately taken Trumpism to new frontiers that make Trump seem unimaginative. DeSantis banning the teaching of sexual orientation and the history of racism, his overhaul of the conservative-looking New College of Florida, and his general opposition to indoctrination in education all have Trump playing catch-up. delay.

DeSantis’ decision to go up against one of the state’s largest employers, the Walt Disney Company, has made him look like a strongman to voters who prefer that profile in their politicians. With a plan of attack straight out of organizer Saul Alinsky’s playbook, DeSantis made the Orlando mice the object of his demagoguery after publicly opposing his so-called Dont Say Bill. Gay. In Alinskyesque fashion, DeSantis isolated Disney, froze it, personalized the company in many of its obsessions, and polarized issues. He accused Disney of genuflecting to China and denounced it as woke. He worked to remove his special tax district. For pure gall and execution, go medieval on Disney Trumped Trump. Disney, after all, had been a loyal contributor to the DeSantis campaign. It’s a man ! Disney is a mouse! Not since President Harry Truman nationalized the steel industry has a politician so completely held an American company hostage.

Now devoted to pushing back, Trump and DeSantis are doomed to engage in a bloody spiral of outrage. We got a taste of that over the weekend when Trump told the CPAC crowd, To those who have been wronged and betrayed: I am your retribution. Like a lost sermon from the Book of Revelation, Trump lashed out at the RINOS and the globalists, the neocons and the freaks, saying: This is the final battle, they know it. I know it, you know it, and everyone knows it, that’s it. Either they win or we win. And if they win, we have no country left. Meanwhile, DeSantis rang out on the same frequency in his weekend speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, tearing up the waking mind virus, California tax policy, sexual indoctrination, of course, and hailed himself for ending Disney’s corporate realm.

Do you prefer Coke or New Coke? iPhone from last year or this year? Windows 7 or Windows 10? The Republican nomination of 2024 has already been reduced to a choice and its more subdued echo.

