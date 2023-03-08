Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar makes conflicting statements about Imran Khan





Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. APP/File

A contradiction arose in former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar’s conversation with two different journalists about former Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to an account given on Geo News program ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath’ by the two journalists.

At 10 a.m., the former CJP told presenter Adil Shahzeb that he had no contact with Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, but confirmed contact with General (Retired) Faiz Hamid , the former director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Shahzeb has revealed that he hosts Shahzeb Khanzada.

In what was called a “shocking” response by Adil Shahzeb, he said the ex-CJP wondered if he would push for Imran Khan and whether his character was inferior to Imran Khan. “Are my abilities and intelligence levels lower than Imran Khan’s for me to push for him?” Saqib Nisar was quoted by the journalist.

It was shocking to me, repeated the journalist.

Saqib Nisars’ comments come as the PTI leader faces corruption charges in the Toshakhana case for which a lower court has also issued non-dischargeable arrest warrants against him.

Recounting his conversation with the former CJP, Shahzeb said that when the ex-CJP was asked about former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa’s reported assertion about the former CJP’s role in the disqualification of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif ‘under pressure’ from former ISI DG Gen Faiz Hamid, he dismissed the allegation and wondered how Gen Hamid could put pressure on him

Saqib Nisar also told Shahzeb that his account on the instant messaging platform WhatsApp had been hacked and expressed reservations that his data could be used to distort facts for political purposes.

Meanwhile, later that afternoon, while speaking with journalist Zahid Gishkori, the former CJP confirmed that he had, in fact, spoken to Imran Khan.

Saqib Nisar said Imran Khan contacted him two weeks ago for help in the court cases against him.

Gishkori tweeted a preview of the alleged conversation between Saqib Nisar and Imran Khan. The tweet can be read below.

Can we speak my Lord? When is the best time to speak? read Imran’s text sent to Saqib Nisar about two weeks ago. It is 8 p.m. when Judge Saqib Nisar answered, you are welcome.

Gishkori shared with Khanzada that Imran then asked for Nisar’s help in the court cases against him, to which the former CJP replied, “I can’t help you.”

“It’s a difficult time for me,” Imran reportedly said, during which the ex-CJP repeated that he would not be able to help the PTI leader.

“I told him that you are a former prime minister and you target institutions and he shouldn’t weaken institutions with unnecessary criticism,” the former CJP was quoted as saying by Gishkori.

The CJP had warned Khan of trouble if he continued on his path.

